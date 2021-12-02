Visit High Point is Now Autism Certified
HIGH POINT, NC (Dec. 1, 2021) — Visit High Point is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have completed training and certification to better understand and assist visitors who are autistic or have other sensory needs. Visit High Point is the first Destination Marketing Organization in North Carolina to achieve this designation.
The Visit High Point team and board completing the CAC program are the first steps in their initiative to make High Point the next Certified Autism Destination, which means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and hotel options. Visit High Point has partnered with IBCCES to involve key tourism, hospitality, and recreation organizations in the community, such as the City of High Point, to complete autism training and certification to earn the community designation to attract new visitors to the area and better serve residents.
"IBCCES is thrilled to work with the Visit High Point team to build a more inclusive community. Their staff is committed to enhancing inclusion and is part of a movement within the industry to lead the way toward more welcoming and engaging destinations for ALL visitors," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.
For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and individuals with autism to provide professionals serving individuals with cognitive disorders a better understanding of what these disorders are, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.
IBCCES also manages AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.
About Visit High Point
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
About IBCCES
Dedicated to Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be industry leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they help and serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.
