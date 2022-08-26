Visit High Point hires Lisa Vierling as executive administrator
Vierling will succeed Janet Siler, who is retiring from the organization after 21 years
HIGH POINT, N.C. (August 26, 2022) — Lisa Vierling has joined the Visit High Point team as its new executive administrator. Vierling is being passed the torch from the previous VHP Executive Administrator Janet Siler, who is retiring after over two decades in various positions with the organization.
“Janet has been a tremendous asset to our organization since she was hired as our sales assistant in 2001. From there she has supported our sales and marketing departments and eventually absorbed the administrative duties on the executive team in the last three years,” says Melody Burnett, Visit High Point President. “She is the most cross-trained member of our staff, so of course, I had some angst knowing that we would lose a key employee during a time when we are experiencing tremendous growth. Janet deserves a rewarding retirement; however, if she wants to re-imagine her next chapter to serve High Point, any organization would be gaining a jewel.”
The hiring of Vierling is the latest in a series of staff changes and additions for Visit High Point, which are in response to the continued increase in opportunities to make the City of High Point a year-round destination for tourism.
A well-known figure in the community, Vierling comes to Visit High Point after serving as City Clerk for the City of High Point for 21 years.
“Lisa’s drive to serve High Point coupled with her incredible organizational leadership in administration and board management gives peace of mind to know that we will be in good hands once Janet retires at the end of September,” stated Burnett. “Lisa wanted to continue to serve our community, so we are fortunate to keep her talents in High Point.”
###
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.