Visit High Point elevates Nancy Bowman to Vice President role
Visit High Point continues to promote internally with Nancy Bowman moving to Vice President of Branding
HIGH POINT, N.C. (August 15, 2022) — As Visit High Point enters year four in its ten-year tourism strategic plan, Nancy Bowman will assume the position of Vice President of Branding.
Having been with Visit High Point (VHP) for 20 years, Bowman has held a variety of roles related to coordinating and managing tourism, marketing, and sales efforts for the organization. Bowman’s understanding of each VHP department coupled with her intimate knowledge of the city of High Point positions her to direct strategic branding initiatives with both VHP and the local community.
A trusted community liaison, Bowman has served on various non-profit boards and committees in High Point and the Piedmont Triad region, representing the organization in various leadership roles.
“She continues to accept and conquer any challenge in her path and managing a wealth of responsibilities is something she is already accustomed to on a regular basis,” continued Burnett. “We now want to challenge that passion and energy, specifically in our long-range strategic plan to focus on overall sustainability and furthermore brand management of the destination for more economic outcomes.”
As the City of High Point enters the first phase of its strategic branding process, Bowman will collaborate with area leaders and industry partners to ensure the updated High Point brand message is communicated consistently and coherently throughout the region.
In order to match the growth of the city and its brand aspirations, VHP will be increasing their staff capacity. According to Burnett, Bowman will play an integral role in managing the expansion of their team.
“We are doubling our staff capacity because High Point is taking off and so is our workload,” says Burnett. “Nancy will be instrumental keeping our new team in sync.”
###
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.