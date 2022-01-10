VISIT HIGH POINT BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW OFFICERS
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Jan. 10, 2022) – The Visit High Point Board of Directors elected their new slate of officers at the December 15th board meeting. In addition, the board installed new voting member Mark Connell, Courtyard by Marriott general manager, representing accommodations over one hundred rooms appointed by the Guilford County Commissioners. The Guilford County Commissioners also re-appointed Commissioner Carlvena Foster to the board for another term.
David Nicoletta, owner of Giannos Restaurant, will serve as chair while also representing food and beverage businesses. Other Executive Committee members include Chris Amos (International Market Centers) as vice chair; Jonathan Marquez (Northwood Animal Hospital) as treasurer; James McNeil as assistant treasurer; and Jenni Lynch (Roberson Haworth & Reese) as past chair.
“Despite the most recent challenges in the tourism and hospitality sector, Visit High Point is still highly focused on long-term strategies outlined in High Point’s strategic destination plan adopted in 2019 as well as immediate short-term goals to accelerate recovery,” says Nicoletta. “Product development is a top priority to leverage maximum benefits to the visitor economy and local quality of life to build destination resilience.”
“Going into 2022, we will continue to build youth and amateur sports as we can identify the immediate opportunities through High Point’s transformational development through our downtown, parks and recreation facilities, non-profit, and educational programming,” says Melody Burnett, Visit High Point president. “In addition, we are positioning our business plan and capacity to implement strategic branding in partnership with the City of High Point’s Prosperity and Livability Committee that can demonstrate High Point’s brand promise. Downtown experiences and product development will be another priority as we look for ways for the community and visitors to identify our urban core as a destination for entertainment, dining, and enjoyment year-round. Finally, Visit High Point will continue to build upon placemaking that supports the needs of our economic developers locally and regionally. The most recent example of this tactic is to reach our goal for High Point to become the first Certified Autism Destination in NC and the east coast in 2022. When you cater to the needs of families, it’s just good business.”
“I am confident in the leadership of our board and thrilled that Dave is our chair in 2022 as he is well versed in the areas of restaurant hospitality, youth sports, and has regional mindset to see the big picture that benefits us all,” says Burnett.
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
