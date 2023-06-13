Visit High Point Announces Year-End Grants Cycle
Agencies can Apply for Grant Funding for Tourism Related Projects
HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 24, 2023) — Visit High Point, the 501 (c) 6 non-profit agency that promotes local tourism economic development, has announced a one-time grants program at the end of their fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30th.
The investment allocation is $250,000 where agencies can apply for specific areas of focus including sports tourism, tourism events, tourism strategic planning, and autism travel. Agencies must prove that the scope of their project will support the visitor economy and destination development where priority will be given to those projects that can generate overnight stays in local lodging accommodations. Interested applicants can access the guidelines and application at https://visithighpoint.com/grant-funding/. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, June 21st.
###
About Visit High Point
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization, is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local lodging. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
