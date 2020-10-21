The bond designates $300 million for Guilford County Schools long-range facilities Master Plan
HIGH POINT, N.C. (OCTOBER 21, 2020) — The Visit High Point Board of Directors voted on a resolution in support of the Guilford County’s proposed bond referendum to start Phase I updates to the long-range facilities Master Plan for Guilford County Schools. The school bond will be on the November 3rd ballot and will include a total of $300 million for earmarked projects in Phase I.
The Guilford County S.M.A.R.T Bond addresses the immediate needs of a $2 billion comprehensive long-range master plan for Guilford County Schools addressing facilities renovation, safety, security, modernized teaching, and technology needs. Funding will rely on a . cent sales tax increase totaling an estimated $19 million.
“Local schools that are thriving make our city more attractable as a destination for business growth and resident retention. Our sub-committee, Welcome High Point, is charged to attract and retain executives to live, work and play in High Point,” Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said.
Visit High Point joins a long list of High Point area organizations that support the bond and . cent sales tax increase including Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, High Point University, High Point Enterprise, and many others. For more bond details, go to https://smartschoolbond.com/
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing agency that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the World™ and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans.
We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C.
For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
