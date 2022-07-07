Visit High Point adds Events Development Manager and Branding Content Coordinator to Staff
The Visit High Point team continues to grow with the hiring of Dana East and Haley Overturf
HIGH POINT, NC (July 6, 2022) — Visit High Point has hired Dana East to the position of events development manager and Haley Overturf as a branding content coordinator to comprehensively address the needs of High Point’s forward trajectory as a vibrant destination for visitors to experience and a community that residents will want to promote. The addition of East and Overturf to the Visit High Point staff enhances the organization’s ability to accomplish long term strategies in the city’s tourism master plan that pertain to event activation and branding support.
An industry veteran, Dana East brings more than 20 years of event coordination and project management experience to the Visit High Point team. In her new role as the events development manager, East will help strategize, implement, and measure performance relevant to growth and activation of spectator events, festivals, and youth & amateur sports.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree in professional writing from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, Overturf continued her academic journey and completed her master’s degree in secondary education at Duke University. Overturf’s background in digital content creation and professional writing provides her with the necessary tools to produce content for a variety of audiences in multiple markets.
“Haley’s extensive writing skills will give our city a branded voice to potential visitors and established residents,” continued Burnett. “She will manage our online assets and branding tools including social media, website, blogs, events calendar, and text platform. Through the hiring of both Dana and Haley, we are positioning our organization to support High Point’s transformative growth.”
###
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.