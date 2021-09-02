Going virtual for the second year, the 13th annual Art Lives Here Silent Auction will open bidding at 6 pm Sat., Sept. 25 and continue through Sat., Oct. 2 with a final half-hour of bidding via a Facebook Live Streaming Event from 7:30-8:00 pm, broadcast from Historic Revolution Mill.
*New this year, buyers will have an opportunity to enjoy five days of socially distanced, in-person gallery viewing of all works, Mon., Sept.27 through Fri., Oct. 1 from 3:00 pm–7:00 pm in Revolution Mill’s 1250 Gallery, at 1250 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.
There’s a lot to view. Over 100 artists have created and donated nearly 200 works that will be displayed. See the list of donating artists to date, below.
Art Lives Here offers FREE online access. Registration is required and access to registration will open on Sat., Sept. 25, 6pm at www.HirschWellnessNetwork.org.
Art Lives Here is the flagship fundraiser supporting Hirsch Wellness Healing Arts Programs for cancer patients, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers. All proceeds go to creativity and wellness programs, so they can be provided free of charge.
The popular art auction shifted to an online format in 2020, due to the pandemic. The web-based bidding exceeded previous years of in-person bidding.
In addition to the nearly 200 donated works, Art Lives Here 2021 will introduce “Out of the Vault” works for auction. Out of the Vault will feature art donated by art owners.
2021 Art Lives Here Presenting Sponsor is Ralph Lauren. The event also receives generous support from numerous corporate and individual donors. For information on sponsorship and a list of current sponsors visit: https://www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/art-lives-here/#Sponsor
About The Art Lives Here Fundraiser and Hirsch Wellness Network
Art Lives Here has become a tradition of giving for many local and regional artists. Diverse works of fine art and artisanal craft are generously donated each year, assuring that cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers can attend Hirsch Wellness Healing Arts Programs free-of-charge. Since March 2020 Hirsch Programs have been offered via Zoom, where each month more than 25 workshops have been attended by 350+ participants. One hundred percent of proceeds from the Art Lives Here Silent Auction pay our instructors, provide quality art supplies, and support operating expenses for Hirsch staff.
Thirteen years ago, Hirsch Wellness Network was founded by Louise Grape to offer needed emotional support to all people affected by cancer. Because of community engagement, we have! Since 2008 Hirsch has served over 13,000 participants in attendance at more than 1200 programs.
2021 Art Lives Here Donating Artists (to date)
Jeanne Aaroe
Susanne Baker
Deb Bartz
Judi Bastion
Christina Becher
Catherine Billingsley
Joyce L. Black
Melissa Blackburn
Lisa Bledsoe
Mary Beth Boone
Christina Brown
Gregg Bryant
Keith Buckner
Cathy Burnham
Michael Kim Burroughs
Maxine Campbell
Vito Ciccone
Sara Cogswell
Andrena Stoddard Coleman
JP Cory
AJ Coutu
Alicia Creus
Bill Crowder
Todd D’Andrea
Aiden Dale
Carol DeSantis
Marianne DiNapoli
Mylet•Dave Dulaney
Emily Edwards
Walter Fancourt
Linda Smith Fields
Nanny Foster
Anthony Fragola
Janet Furler
Alexandra Gaal
Naomi Galbreath
Kim Goldstein
Terry Hammond
Krystal Hart
Doug Hill
Bonnie Hitchcock
LT Hoisington
Hopp Hopper
Betsey Horth
Dori Jalazo
Jeanne Johnston
Doug Key
Lori Key
Anna Lamb
Beth Latture
Mavis Liggett
Henry Link
Molly Lithgo
Jan Lukens
Lisa Lundeen
Judi Magier
William Magnum
Tina Mardis
Tracey Marshall
Angela May
Judy McGinn
Jennie Meacham
Jacqueline Mehring
Judy Meyler
Carol Moates
Renee Molko
Don Morgan
Diane Murray
Jennifer Nichols
Bob Nordbruch
Roy Nydorf
Crystal Owens
Michelle Owens
Bob Penley
Kathy Phillips
Leanne Pizio
Rich Powell
Agnes Preston-Brame
Jean Pudlo
James Quinn
Teresa Rasco
Donnie Reynolds
Susan Ridenour
Michele Rieder
Jim Rientjes
Jon Rollins
Ron Royals
Kevin Rutan
Audrey Sage
Janet Schaefer
Beatrice Schall
Phyllis Sharpe
Helen A. Shaw
Diane Shur
Lisa Skeen
Will South
Molly Stouten
Mary Stowe
Jack Stratton
Joyce Terres
Carol Thompson
Jim Thompson
Rosser Tilley
Kathryn Beam Troxler
Jeanne H. Twilley
Stephen Twilley
Nicole Uzzell
Ashley Vanore
Robert Wagner
Earline Wallace
Betty Watson
Adele Wayman
Jeff Wayman
Curry Wilkinson
Lori Willis
Tom Woods
Karen Young
