Going virtual for the second year, the 13th annual Art Lives Here Silent Auction will open bidding at 6 pm Sat., Sept. 25 and continue through Sat., Oct. 2 with a final half-hour of bidding via a Facebook Live Streaming Event from 7:30-8:00 pm, broadcast from Historic Revolution Mill.

*New this year, buyers will have an opportunity to enjoy five days of socially distanced, in-person gallery viewing of all works, Mon., Sept.27 through Fri., Oct. 1 from 3:00 pm–7:00 pm in Revolution Mill’s 1250 Gallery, at 1250 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.

There’s a lot to view. Over 100 artists have created and donated nearly 200 works that will be displayed. See the list of donating artists to date, below.

Art Lives Here offers FREE online access. Registration is required and access to registration will open on Sat., Sept. 25, 6pm at www.HirschWellnessNetwork.org.

Art Lives Here is the flagship fundraiser supporting Hirsch Wellness Healing Arts Programs for cancer patients, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers. All proceeds go to creativity and wellness programs, so they can be provided free of charge.

The popular art auction shifted to an online format in 2020, due to the pandemic. The web-based bidding exceeded previous years of in-person bidding. 

In addition to the nearly 200 donated works, Art Lives Here 2021 will introduce “Out of the Vault” works for auction. Out of the Vault will feature art donated by art owners.

2021 Art Lives Here Presenting Sponsor is Ralph Lauren. The event also receives generous support from numerous corporate and individual donors. For information on sponsorship and a list of current sponsors visit: https://www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/art-lives-here/#Sponsor

About The Art Lives Here Fundraiser and Hirsch Wellness Network

Art Lives Here has become a tradition of giving for many local and regional artists. Diverse works of fine art and artisanal craft are generously donated each year, assuring that cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers can attend Hirsch Wellness Healing Arts Programs free-of-charge. Since March 2020 Hirsch Programs have been offered via Zoom, where each month more than 25 workshops have been attended by 350+ participants. One hundred percent of proceeds from the Art Lives Here Silent Auction pay our instructors, provide quality art supplies, and support operating expenses for Hirsch staff.

Thirteen years ago, Hirsch Wellness Network was founded by Louise Grape to offer needed emotional support to all people affected by cancer. Because of community engagement, we have! Since 2008 Hirsch has served over 13,000 participants in attendance at more than 1200 programs.

2021 Art Lives Here Donating Artists (to date)

