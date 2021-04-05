Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
Virtual Training Event: Personal Finance on Monday, April 5 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Operation Hope and Triad Goodwill present a FREE Credit & Money Management Workshop. Join us to learn about establishing or increasing your credit score, creating a budget, learn how to read a credit report and what can be done to correct the errors that negatively affect your credit rating. Afterwards, sign up for FREE one-on-one financial coaching to go over your unique situation.
Register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Effective Communication in the Workplace on Wednesday, April 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. In this workshop, you will learn techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace and how to tackle potential communication challenges. Topics include: Communicating with your colleagues, responding to critical feedback, and communicating in tricky situations.
Register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Orientation: Medical Coding and Billing with Alamance Community College on Wednesday, April 7 at 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Alamance Community College will discuss Medical Coding & Medical Office Administration job opportunities for students who attend their programs. Students can earn Associate Degrees, Certificates and Diplomas and immediately begin to work in hospitals, physician offices, clinics, and central billing offices. Salaries range from $10 to as high as $34 per hour! Attendees should test their equipment ahead of time and find a quiet area to participate in the orientation session.
Find more information and register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Online Safety- Protecting Your Digital Footprint on Thursday, April 8 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This workshop will teach individuals how to safely navigate the Internet and protect their personal information. This will include: Build awareness of Internet Safety and possible dangers, Identify what information is appropriate to share and what kinds of interactions to avoid, Learn different ways you can protect your personal information, and Understand what steps you can take to protect yourself online.
Find more information and register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: How to Rock A Virtual Interview, on Tuesday, April 13 2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.This workshop will teach individuals best practices for attending virtual job fairs and virtual interviews. This will include how to prepare for a virtual interview, how to locate an appropriate interview space and what to wear for a virtual interview.
Find more information and register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Power Up Your Resume, on Thursday, April 15 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.This online workshop teaches individuals how to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking. This will include: What information to include in your resume, how to clearly and concisely present your skills and abilities, styles of resumes and common rules and common mistakes made in a resume.
Find more information and register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills, on Thursday, April 15 5:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m. The course is designed to introduce participants to the world of work as it relates to team building, conflict resolution, attendance/dependability, self-presentation, and job retention. While not guaranteed, successful completion of this class can result in a prescreening for a local employer and a referral for employment.
Take the time to register today and invest into your future!
https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...?
Download the Couse Outline here:
https://www.triadgoodwill.org/.../Essential-Workplace...
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
