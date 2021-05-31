CAREER DIGEST
Virtual Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
For May 28 and Beyond
NEW CERTIFICATION OFFERING!!!
Virtual Info Session: Triad Goodwill Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate, on Monday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. via Zoom. Triad Goodwill is thrilled to be part of a new initiative launched by Goodwill Industries International, Facebook Elevate and Coursera to help job seekers master social media marketing skills and earn a Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate!
To learn more about the Professional Certificate program and potential scholarships available, visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/smm-certificate/
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills, on Thursday, June 3from 1:00 p.m. -3:30 p.m. The course is designed to introduce participants to the world of work as it relates to team building, conflict resolution, attendance/dependability, self-presentation, and job retention. While not guaranteed, successful completion of this class can result in a prescreening for a local employer and a referral for employment.
Take the time to register today and invest into your future!
https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Download the Couse Outline here:
https://www.triadgoodwill.org/.../Essential-Workplace...
New
Virtual Training Event: Zen to Win- Maintaining Work-Life Balance, on Monday, June 7 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This workshop will teach you best practices for creating a healthy and productive balance between your professional and personal life. This will include: Identifying work-life balance conflicts and their consequences, Defining what is purposeful and what tasks will have the greatest impact, and Developing methods for making choices that are practical.
Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New
Virtual Training Event: A Guide to Google Drive- Google Sheets, on Wednesday, June 9 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Google sheets is a web-based spreadsheet that you can use anywhere. Google Sheets is free, and it's bundled with Google Drive, Docs, and Slides to share files, documents, and presentations online.
In this workshop, you will learn how to: Access and create a Google Sheet, Sort and organize data, Create graphs and charts, and Share sheets for collaboration.
Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Orientation Every Monday***!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us atjoto@triadgoodwill.org.
***No orientation Monday, June 7***
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
