For February 8 and Beyond
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training), Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required.
You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
NEW In-Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Online Safety, on Tuesday February 9 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. During this workshop you will learn Identify what information is appropriate to share online and what kinds of interactions to avoid; Identify possible scam scenarios related to social interactions as well as employment.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Introduction to Computer Basics, on Tuesday February 9 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Introduction to Computer Basics. During this workshop you will learn computer terminology, how to determine the difference between hardware and software, and how to navigate the Internet efficiently.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
Virtual Training Event: Online Safety – Protecting Your Digital Footprint, on Wednesday, February 10 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This workshop will teach individuals how to safely navigate the Internet and protect their personal information. This will include: Build awareness of Internet Safety and possible dangers, identify what information is appropriate to share and what kinds of interactions to avoid, Learn different ways you can protect your personal information, and Understand what steps you can take to protect yourself online.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
New Class
Virtual Training Event: Email Basics- Introduction to Email, on Thursday, February 11 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. In this workshop, you will learn what email is, how to use it, and best practices writing emails.
This will include: Defining email and identifying common email clients, Discovering basic features and tools in your email account, and How to practice email etiquette.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
NEW In-Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Introduction to Computer Basics, onTuesday February 16 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. During this workshop you will learn computer terminology, how to determine the difference between hardware and software, how to navigate the Internet efficiently, and identify the different ways a person can connect to the internet.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
NEW In-Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Resume Development, on Thursday February 18 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare and write your resume including resume formats, step by step section creation, ways to bolster your resume appropriately, and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
