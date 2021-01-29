CAREER DIGEST: For February 1 and Beyond
Virtual Career Fair!
February One Virtual Career Fair with The Volunteer Center of the Triad on Monday, February 1 10:00 a.m. presents the February One Virtual Career Fair. Triad Goodwill has teamed up with their long-time partner and fellow non-profit organization, The Volunteer Center of the Triad to bring job-seekers in Central North Carolina this FREE opportunity. Several local employers will participate in the event, including the Greensboro Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, NC DPS, Right-At-Home In-Care Home Care & Assistance, XLC Services, and more. These opportunities are full-time and part-time and range between $10 – $20 per hour, depending on the position and company. Available positions include; warehouse/logistics, customer service, home care & assistance, public service, and more. Experience is not required, but preferred for certain opportunities with employers. Registration in advance is required. Register in advance here and learn more: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/februaryone/
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training), Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
Virtual Training Event: Formulas & Functions in Microsoft Excel, on Monday February 1 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Formulas and Functions in Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to Understand formula and function basics, how to use formulas in spreadsheets and tables, how to create and use formulas that employ many different types of data, and more.
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills, on Monday, February 1 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Essential Workplace Skills. In this workshop you will learn about five (5) skills topics including conflict resolution and self-presentation. This course will assist participants with ways to enjoy their jobs more by focusing on interactions between co-workers and supervisors, as well as, team building. The course prepares individuals for presenting themselves as the best employee to potential employers or demonstrating to existing employers they are promotion ready.Successfully completing this class guarantees a pre-screening with a local company!
Successfully completing this class guarantees a pre-screening with a local company!
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
*Don’t have access to a computer for this class? We can help! Contact careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org for more information
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Outlook Exploring Email Functionality, on Tuesday, February 2 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Microsoft Outlook Exploring Email Functionality. This online workshop teaches individuals how to organize, categorize, automate and manage Outlook email and calendars. Participants will also learn as the best ways to use these tools to increase their efficiency and collaboration.
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Charts & Graphs in Microsoft Excel, on Thursday February 4 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Charts and Graphs in Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to Understand the fundamentals of Charts and Graphs in Microsoft Excel. This will include how to Understand the terminology and components, manipulating and modifying chart data, creating visualizations and more!
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Data Analytics with Microsoft Excel, on Thursday, February 4 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Data Analytics with Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to understand the terminology and components of analyzing data, import data into Excel from various sources, techniques for cleaning data, and using various tools within the program to conduct analysis.
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Introduction to Computer Basics, on Tuesday February 9 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Introduction to Computer Basics. During this workshop you will learn computer terminology, how to determine the difference between hardware and software, and how to navigate the Internet efficiently.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Online Safety – Protecting Your Digital Footprint, on Wednesday, February 10 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Online Safety: Protecting Your Digital Footprint. This workshop will teach individuals how to safely navigate the Internet and protect their personal information. This will include: Build awareness of Internet Safety and possible dangers, Identify what information is appropriate to share and what kinds of interactions to avoid, Learn different ways you can protect your personal information, and Understand what steps you can take to protect yourself online.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
