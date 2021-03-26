CAREER DIGEST
New Virtual Career Fair
FastTrack Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 31 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. via Zoom. Join us along with several local employers looking to fill full-time, part-time, permanent, and seasonal opportunities! Employers include XLC Services, The Agency Inc., @Work, Occupancy Heroes, Graham Personnel, TRN Staffing, Diverse Staffing, and Workforce Unlimited, LLC.
To find out more and to register for this event please visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/.../fasttrack-virtual.../
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us atjoto@triadgoodwill.org.
Virtual Training
Virtual Training Event: Let’s Get Digital (Grow Your Business Series) on Tuesday, March 30 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The best small businesses are always looking for ways to improve, whether that’s increasing their revenue or adopting more efficient processes. The Grow Your Business Series can help you take your business to the next level. In this workshop you will learn how to: determine the best social media channels for your business, create local awareness and establish a network, find free resources to help your business gain exposure.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
NEW Virtual Training
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills on Thursday, April 1 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The course is designed to introduce participants to the world of work as it relates to team building, conflict resolution, attendance/dependability, self-presentation, and job retention. While not guaranteed, successful completion of this class can result in a prescreening for a local employer and a referral for employment.
See the course outline here: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/.../Essential-Workplace...
Take the time to register today and invest into your future!
https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
NEW Virtual Training
Virtual Training Event: Personal Finance on Monday, April 5 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Operation Hope and Triad Goodwill present a FREE Credit & Money Management Workshop. Join us to learn about establishing or increasing your credit score, creating a budget, learn how to read a credit report and what can be done to correct the errors that negatively affect your credit rating. Afterwards, sign up for FREE one-on-one financial coaching to go over your unique situation.
Register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
NEW Virtual Training
Virtual Training Event: Effective Communication in the Workplace on Wednesday, April 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. In this workshop, you will learn techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace and how to tackle potential communication challenges. Topics include: Communicating with your colleagues, responding to critical feedback, and communicating in tricky situations.
Register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Virtual Orientation
Virtual Orientation: Medical Coding and Billing with Alamance Community College on Wednesday, April 7 at 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Alamance Community College will discuss Medical Coding & Medical Office Administration job opportunities for students who attend their programs. Students can earn Associate Degrees, Certificates and Diplomas and immediately begin to work in hospitals, physician offices, clinics, and central billing offices. Salaries range from $10 to as high as $34 per hour! Attendees should test their equipment ahead of time and find a quiet area to participate in the orientation session.
Find more information and register at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
