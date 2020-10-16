NEW Featured Event!
Virtual Hiring Event: Wayfair Distribution, on Thursday, October 29th at 10:00AM – 1:00PM via Zoom. Wayfair Distribution has immediate needs for seasonal warehouse associates and other positions. Warehouse experience is not required but a background in distribution and/or logistics is preferred. The starting pay is up to $16 per hour- plus Wayfair Distribution is currently offering peak season bonuses and incentives! To learn more about Wayfair, the job requirements and to register visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/wayfair/
Virtual Training Event: Guide to Freelancing, on Tuesday, October 20 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Guide to Freelancing. This workshop will help you discover a variety of digital work platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork, etc. These online platforms will help you advertise your professional services and work with customers around the world. This will include defining what a digital work platform is and identifying the best digital work platform for your services. Register in advance here, https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
Virtual Training Event: Introduction to Windows 10, on Wednesday, October 21 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Introduction to Windows 10. This course prepares students who are interested in careers in IT, and is a suggested preliminary class for the IT Help Desk Training Series. In this course, students will learn what Windows 10 consists of and basic tips on how to use the system, including: identifying the parts of the Windows 10 interface, identifying icons, functions, and any file extensions related to basic office software, and Demonstrate knowledge of Windows File Explorer and identifying drives on the computers, as well as Cloud storage services. Register in advance here, https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Lunch and Learn, on Wednesday, October 21 from Noon – 2:00 p.m. via Zoom. Triad Goodwill, a member of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, will present a special, Virtual Lunch and Learn. This event is open to ALL employers across the Piedmont Triad as well as ALL Greensboro Chamber members! We will work to enlighten the community about what services we offer and how we can partner to achieve our mission and vision together! To learn more and to register for this event visit: https:/www.triadgoodwill.org/lunchandlearn/
Virtual Training Event: Ace the Interview, on Thursday, October 22 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Ace the Interview. This workshop will teach individuals the best practices for interviewing and landing the job. This will include how to prepare for an interview, what to wear for an interview, and how to present yourself during in-person and virtual interview.
Register in advance here, https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk For Beginners I, on Monday, October 26 2:00PM – 3:00PM. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk for Beginners I. This is the first course in the IT Help Desk Series which is designed as an information session for those interested in pursuing an entry-level position as a Help Desk professional. In this course, you will learn IT Help Desk duties and responsibilities, the education required including both hard and soft skills needed to pursue a position in the field, and job outlook for positions on local, state, and national levels.
**A Windows 10 pre-assessment will be required before attending.**
Register in advance here, https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk For Beginners II, on Wednesday, October 28 2:00PM – 3:00PM. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk for Beginners II. This second course in our IT Help Desk Series will introduce you to the basic terminology needed to pursue training that leads to a career in the Help Desk field. In this course, you will learn, how to locate and identify applications on a computer, networking terms and basics such as what an IP address is and how to locate it, and how to identify the command line and when to use it
**Attending the IT Help Desk For Beginners I class is required before attending.**
Register in advance here, https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
Virtual Training Event: Becoming the M.V.E. (Most Valuable Employee), on Thursday, October 29 from 11:00AM – Noon. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Becoming the M.V.E (Most Valuable Employee). This online workshop teaches individuals how to This workshop will teach you how to make a great impression every single day through leadership skills, professionalism tips, and learning how to stay motivated.
Register in advance here, https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
