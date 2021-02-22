CAREER DIGEST For February 19 and Beyond
NEW VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT!
Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Hiring Event, on Thursday, February 25 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. Triad Goodwill has openings for multiple full-time and part-time positions. Some available positions include, Store Manager, Shift Supervisor, E-Commerce Associate, Retail Production Supervisor, and more! Interviews will be LIVE via Zoom the day of the event.
To view open positions and register visit: https://events.indeed.com/event/80894/
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training), Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us atjoto@triadgoodwill.org.
Virtual Training Event: Effective Communication in the Workplace, on Monday February 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Effective Communication in the Workplace. In this workshop, you will learn techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace and how to tackle potential communication challenges.This will include:Communicating with your colleagues, Responding to critical feedback, Communicating in tricky situations.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
In-Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Online Safety, on Tuesday February 23 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at our Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn Identify what information is appropriate to share online and what kinds of interactions to avoid; Identify possible scam scenarios related to social interactions as well as employment.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Fund Your Business (Grow Your Business Series), on Wednesday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Fund Your Business (Grow Your Business Series). The best small businesses are always looking for ways to improve, whether that’s increasing their revenue or adopting more efficient processes. The Grow Your Business Series can help you take your business to the next level. In this workshop you will learn how to: Find federal, state and privately funded business grants and resources for small businesses, identify grants for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and how to Prepare for the grant application process.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Let’s Get Digital (Grow Your Business Series), on Thursday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Let’s Get Digital (Grow Your Business Series). The best small businesses are always looking for ways to improve, whether that’s increasing their revenue or adopting more efficient processes. The Grow Your Business Series can help you take your business to the next level. In this workshop you will learn how to: Determine the best social media channels for your business, Create local awareness and establish a network, Find free resources to help your business gain exposure.
Register in advance: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Virtual Orientation with ACC- Medical Coding & Medical Office Administration!
Triad Goodwill will host a FREE Virtual Orientation Session on Wednesday, March 3 at 4:00 p.m. Alamance Community College will discuss Medical Coding & Medical Office Administration job opportunities for students who attend their programs. Students can earn Associate Degrees, Certificates and Diplomas and immediately begin to work in hospitals, physician offices, clinics, clinics and central billing offices. Salaries range from $10 to as high as $34 per hour!
Attendees should test their equipment ahead of time and find a quiet area to participate in the orientation session.
For more info or to register visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/medicalcoding/
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.