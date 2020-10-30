CAREER DIGES
In Person, On-Site Interviews & Hiring: Triad Goodwill Retail Store & Donation Centers, on Thursday November 5 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill located at 3921 Battleground Ave, Greensboro NC 27410. Triad Goodwill is hiring part-time positions for their locations at 3921 Battleground Ave in Greensboro and 2205- A Oak Ridge Rd., Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Positions include Customer Service Associates (Sales and Donations) and Textile Hangers. Interviews are first come, first served, and there is potential to be hired on the spot! Applying in advance is recommended, but not required. Masks are required.
Apply online at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/work/
Virtual Training Event: Effective Communication in the Workplace, on Thursday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m.. Triad Goodwill presents Effective Communication in the Workplace. In this workshop, you will learn techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace and how to tackle potential communication challenges. This will include: Communicating with your colleagues, responding to critical feedback, and communicating in tricky situations.
Register in advance here, https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
Virtual Training Event: Email Basics- Introduction to Email, on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m.. Triad Goodwill presents E-mail Basics: Introduction to E-Mail. In this workshop, you will learn what email is, how to use it, and best practices writing emails. This will include defining email and identifying common email clients, discovering basic features and tools in your email account, and how to practice email etiquette.
Youth & Young Adult Virtual Training- The Jumpstart Series: The Online Application, on Tuesday, November 10 at 4:00 p.m.. Youth ages 16-24 can enroll in this hour-long workshop, and get some tips on completing online applications that will make you stand out! The Plus One Committee is a partnership between Triad Goodwill, The United Way of Greater Greensboro and The City of Greensboro.
Pre-registration is required. Register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/yya/
Get Employed Series: The Job Search Virtual Training, Tuesday, November 11th at 2:00 p.m.. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: The Job Search (Get Employed! Series). Searching for employment can be challenging, especially during these stressful times. Our Get Employed! series will help you feel more confident and prepared applying for jobs and better understand the process. In this workshop you will learn how to: Find full time, part-time, and seasonal work near you, Use Google job search filters to narrow down your search, and Update your LinkedIn in order to stand out to recruiters.
Get Employed Series: Be A S.T.A.R. Virtual Training on, Thursday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m.. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Be a S.T.A.R. (Get Employed! Series). Searching for employment can be challenging, especially during these stressful times. Our Get Employed! series will help you feel more confident and prepared applying for jobs and better understand the process. In this workshop you will learn how to: Successfully interview to increase your chances of securing a position, Address difficult questions during the interview and how to use the STAR technique to answer behavioral questions.
Get connected at Facebook.com/TriadGoodwill(subscribe to Events), @TriadGoodwill,Instagra m, Pinterest,YouTube,LinkedInand visit TriadGoodwill.org. Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through The Power Of Work!
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
