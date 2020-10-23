HIRING Event!
Virtual Hiring Event: Wayfair Distribution, on Thursday, October 29th at 10:00AM – 1:00PM via Zoom. Wayfair Distribution has immediate needs for seasonal warehouse associates and other positions. Warehouse experience is not required but a background in distribution and/or logistics is preferred. The starting pay is up to $16 per hour- plus Wayfair Distribution is currently offering peak season bonuses and incentives! To learn more about Wayfair, the job requirements and to register visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/wayfair/
Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk For Beginners I, on Monday, October 26 2:00PM – 3:00PM. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk for Beginners I. This is the first course in the IT Help Desk Series which is designed as an information session for those interested in pursuing an entry-level position as a Help Desk professional. In this course, you will learn IT Help Desk duties and responsibilities, the education required including both hard and soft skills needed to pursue a position in the field, and job outlook for positions on local, state, and national levels.
**A Windows 10 pre-assessment will be required before attending.**
Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk For Beginners II, on Wednesday, October 28 2:00PM – 3:00PM. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk for Beginners II. This second course in our IT Help Desk Series will introduce you to the basic terminology needed to pursue training that leads to a career in the Help Desk field. In this course, you will learn, how to locate and identify applications on a computer, networking terms and basics such as what an IP address is and how to locate it, and how to identify the command line and when to use it **Attending the IT Help Desk For Beginners I class is required before attending.**
Virtual Training Event: How to Market Your Gig on Tuesday, October 27 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm Triad Goodwill presents How to Market Your Gig. This workshop will provide guidance on how to market your professional services for free. This will include embracing social media to gain exposure, how to use local listing services, and networking within your community.
Virtual Training Event: Becoming the M.V.E. (Most Valuable Employee), on Thursday, October 29 from 11:00AM – Noon. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Becoming the M.V.E (Most Valuable Employee). This online workshop teaches individuals how to This workshop will teach you how to make a great impression every single day through leadership skills, professionalism tips, and learning how to stay motivated.
Virtual Training Event: Effective Communication in the Workplace, on Thursday, November 5 at 11:00am. Triad Goodwill presents Effective Communication in the Workplace. In this workshop, you will learn techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace and how to tackle potential communication challenges. This will include: Communicating with your colleagues, responding to critical feedback, and communicating in tricky situations.
Virtual Training Event: Email Basics- Introduction to Email, on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:00 a.m. Triad Goodwill presents E-mail Basics: Introduction to E-Mail. In this workshop, you will learn what email is, how to use it, and best practices writing emails. This will include defining email and identifying common email clients, discovering basic features and tools in your email account, and how to practice email etiquette.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
