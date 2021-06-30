CAREER DIGEST
New- Info Sessions Every Week for HVAC Certification Program!
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals.
The info sessions will be held hourly. Space will be limited in each session to 10 people. Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Registration is required! Register here: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/2021/06/hvac-info/
Virtual Training!
Virtual Training Event: Effective Communication in the Workplace, on Monday, June 28 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m via Zoom. In this workshop, you will learn techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace and how to tackle potential communication challenges. This will include communicating with your colleagues, responding to critical feedback, and communicating in tricky situations. Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us atjoto@triadgoodwill.org.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
