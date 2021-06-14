CAREER DIGEST
NEW INFO SESSION!!!
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Program, on Thursday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Are you looking to a make a career change with great earning potential? Triad Goodwill’s HVAC Program may be what you’re looking for! Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! The info sessions will be held hourly with limited seating. Registration is required.
To learn and register visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/.../triad-goodwill-hosting.../
Virtual Training Event: Online Safety – Protecting Your Digital Footprint, on Monday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. This workshop will teach individuals how to safely navigate the Internet and protect their personal information. This will include: Build awareness of Internet Safety and possible dangers, Identify what information is appropriate to share and what kinds of interactions to avoid, Learn different ways you can protect your personal information, and Understand what steps you can take to protect yourself online. Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
In-Person Training Event: Introduction to Computer Basics, on Tuesday June 15 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. During this workshop you will learn computer terminology, how to determine the difference between hardware and software, how to navigate the Internet efficiently, and identify the different ways a person can connect to the internet. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inperson-registration/
Virtual Training Event: Resume Writing for Students, on Tuesday June 15 from 2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. This workshop teaches both high school and college students how to prepare a professional resume that is reflective of their skills, knowledge, and education relevant to the job they are seeking. This will include: What information to include, how to present their skills and abilities, how to choose the best resume style, How to include internships, volunteer work, and achievements.
Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: A Guide to Google Drive- Google Forms, on Wednesday, June 16 from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Google Forms is free online software that allows you to create surveys, quizzes, and more. It's part of Google's web-based apps suite, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and more. It's a versatile tool that can be used for various applications, from gathering RSVPs for an event to creating a pop quiz. In this workshop, you will learn how to: Set up and customize Google Forms, Navigate Google Forms responses, and Share results with other users.
Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Jobs On The Outside In-Person Training: Resume Development, on Thursday June 17 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare and write your resume including resume formats, step by step section creation, ways to bolster your resume appropriately, and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inperson-registration/
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills, on Thursday June 17 from 5:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. The course is designed to introduce participants to the world of work as it relates to team building, conflict resolution, attendance/dependability, self-presentation, and job retention. While not guaranteed, successful completion of this class can result in a prescreening for a local employer and a referral for employment. Take the time to register today and invest into your future!
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Download the Couse Outline here:
https://www.triadgoodwill.org/.../Essential-Workplace...
In-Person Training Event: Online Safety, on Tuesday June 22 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. During this workshop you will learn Identify what information is appropriate to share online and what kinds of interactions to avoid; Identify possible scam scenarios related to social interactions as well as employment.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inperson-registration/
Jobs On The Outside In-Person Training: Interviewing Basics, on Thursday June 24 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at the Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare for an interview, articulate skills, strengths and work experiences, and practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visithttps://www.triadgoodwill.org/inperson-registration/
Virtual Training Event: Effective Communication in the Workplace, on Monday, June 28 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m via Zoom. In this workshop, you will learn techniques for getting your message across effectively in the workplace and how to tackle potential communication challenges. This will include: communicating with your colleagues, responding to critical feedback, and communicating in tricky situations. Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us atjoto@triadgoodwill.org.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
