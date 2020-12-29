Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training), Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills, on Monday, January 4 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Essential Workplace Skills. In this workshop you will learn about five (5) skills topics including conflict resolution and self-presentation. This course will assist participants with ways to enjoy their jobs more by focusing on interactions between co-workers and supervisors, as well as, team building. The course prepares individuals for presenting themselves as the best employee to potential employers or demonstrating to existing employers they are promotion ready. Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: How to Rock a Virtual Interview, on Thursday, January 7 11:00 a.m. Triad Goodwill presents How to Rock a Virtual Interview.
This workshop will teach individuals best practices for attending virtual job fairs and virtual interviews. This will include how to prepare for a virtual interview, how to locate an appropriate interview space and what to wear for a virtual interview. Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Fund Your Business (Grow Your Business Series), on Tuesday, January 12 2:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill the Virtual Training Event: Fund Your Business (Grow Your Business Series). The best small businesses are always looking for ways to improve, whether that’s increasing their revenue or adopting more efficient processes. The Grow Your Business Series can help you take your business to the next level.
In this workshop you will learn how to find federal, state and privately funded business grants and resources for small businesses, identify grants for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and prepare for the grant application process. Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Power Up Your Resume on Wednesday, January 13 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Power Up Your Resume. This online workshop teaches individuals how to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking. This will include, what information to include in your resume, how to clearly and concisely present your skills and abilities, styles of resumes and common rules and common mistakes made in a resume.
Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Crafting a Compelling Cover Letter, on Thursday, January 14 11:00 a.m. Triad Goodwill presents Crafting a Compelling Cover Letter. This workshop will show you how to create an effective cover letter. We will discuss the components that make up each part of the letter. You will learn how to explain why you are writing and applying for the job, how to highlight the qualifications related to the position as laid out in the job criteria, and how to prove that you align well with the organization and that you meet the job requirements.
Register in advance at: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
