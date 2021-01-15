New Virtual Career Fair!
February One Virtual Career Fair with The Volunteer Center of the Triad on Monday, February 1 10:00 a.m. presents the February One Virtual Career Fair. Triad Goodwill has teamed up with their long-time partner and fellow non-profit organization, The Volunteer Center of the Triad to bring job-seekers in Central North Carolina this FREE opportunity. Several local employers will participate in the event, including the Greensboro Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, NC DPS, Right-At-Home In-Care Home Care & Assistance, XLC Services, and more. These opportunities are full-time and part-time and range between $10 – $20 per hour, depending on the position and company. Available positions include; warehouse/logistics, customer service, home care & assistance, public service, and more. Experience is not required, but preferred for certain opportunities with employers. Registration in advance is required. Register in advance here and learn more: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/februaryone/
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training), Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
2 Dates for a New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Excel- Spreadsheet Basics, on Tuesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 28 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents, Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet Basics. This online workshop teaches individuals how to understand the fundamentals of worksheets in Excel. Topics include how to Understand the uses and benefits of Excel software, Identify and explain the various components of the Excel software interface, Entering, correcting, formatting, and saving data and more!
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Getting Started with LinkedIn, on Tuesday January 19 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. LinkedIn is a social network that focuses on professional networking and career development. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to use LinkedIn to display your skills, search for jobs, and enhance your professional reputation by posting updates and interacting with other users. Register in advance https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Charts & Graphs in Microsoft Excel, on Wednesday January 20th from 2PM-4PM. Triad Goodwill Presents Charts and Graphs in Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to Understand the fundamentals of Charts and Graphs in Microsoft Excel. This will include how to Understand the terminology and components, manipulating and modifying chart data, creating visualizations and more!
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Mastering Online Applications & Job Searching, on Wednesday, January 20 11:00 -12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Mastering Online Applications and Job Searching. This workshop will present tips and strategies on how to search and apply for jobs online. You will learn how to navigate the application process, strategies for finding "hidden" opportunities through networking, and an overview of the applicant tracking system and how it works. Register in advance https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Ace the Interview, on Thursday, January 21 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Ace the Interview. This workshop will teach individuals the best practices for interviewing and landing the job. This will include how to prepare for an interview, what to wear for an interview, and how to present yourself during in-person and virtual interview. Register in advance https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills on Thursday, January 21 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Essential Workplace Skills. In this workshop you will learn about five (5) skills topics including conflict resolution and self-presentation. This course will assist participants with ways to enjoy their jobs more by focusing on interactions between co-workers and supervisors, as well as, team building. The course prepares individuals for presenting themselves as the best employee to potential employers or demonstrating to existing employers they are promotion ready. Register in advance https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Pivot Tables in Microsoft Excel, on Monday January 25 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Pivot Tables in Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to Understand and create for Pivot Tables both manually and automatically.
This will include how to specify data and layouts for Pivot Tables, modify, format, understand functionality of non-numeric data and much more!
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
2 Days for a New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Formulas & Functions in Microsoft Excel, on Monday January 25 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, January 27 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Triad Goodwill Presents Formulas and Functions in Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to Understand formula and function basics, how to use formulas in spreadsheets and tables, how to create and use formulas that employ many different types of data, and more.
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
In- Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Online Safety on Tuesday January 26 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn to, Identify what information is appropriate to share online and what kinds of interactions to avoid; Identify possible scam scenarios related to social interactions as well as employment. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
In- Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Interviewing Basics- How to Tell Your Story, on Thursday, January 28 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro, NC. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare for an interview, articulate skills, strengths and work experiences, and practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class-registration/
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
