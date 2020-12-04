Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training), Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
Jobs on the Outside Training Event: Introduction to Computer Basics (in-person training), Tuesday December 8 and 22 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at our Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. During this workshop you will learn computer terminology, how to determine the difference between hardware and software, how to navigate the Internet efficiently, and identify the different ways a person can connect to the internet.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Personal Finance Credit & Money Management, on Thursday, December 8 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill and Operation Hope present Personal Finance: Credit and Money Management. Interested in budgeting, paying off debt, starting a savings plan, establishing or repairing your credit, but you don’t know where to start? This is the workshop for you. Topics to be discussed will include budgeting, paying off debt and saving money, understanding your credit score, how to read a credit report, your rights as a consumer, settling accounts, disputing inaccurate information, establishing and rebuilding your credit profile.
Afterwards, sign up for FREE 1 on 1 financial coaching to go over your unique situation.
Class Registration Link: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Jobs on the Outside Training Event: Resume Development (in-person training), on Thursday December 10 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at our Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC.
Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare and write your resume including resume formats, step by step section creation, ways to bolster your resume appropriately, and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: How to Market Your Gig, on Thursday, December 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents How to Market Your Gig. This workshop will provide guidance on how to market your professional services for free. This will include embracing social media to gain exposure, how to use local listing services, and networking within your community.
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Jobs on the Outside Training Event: Online Safety (in-person training), on Tuesday December 15 and 29 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at our Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC.
Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn Identify what information is appropriate to share online and what kinds of interactions to avoid; Identify possible scam scenarios related to social interactions as well as employment.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Crafting a Compelling Cover Letter, on Tuesday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Crafting a Compelling Cover Letter. This workshop will show you how to create an effective cover letter. We will discuss the components that make up each part of the letter. You will learn how to explain why you are writing and applying for the job, how to highlight the qualifications related to the position as laid out in the job criteria, and how to prove that you align well with the organization and that you meet the job requirements.
Class Registration Link https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Mastering Online Applications & Job Searching, on Wednesday, December 16 from 2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Mastering Online Applications and Job Searching. This workshop will present tips and strategies on how to search and apply for jobs online. You will learn how to navigate the application process, strategies for finding "hidden" opportunities through networking, and an overview of the applicant tracking system and how it works.
Class Registration Link https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Jobs on the Outside Training Event: Interviewing Basics (in-person training), on Thursday December 17 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at our Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC.
Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare for an interview, articulate skills, strengths and work experiences, and practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Jobs on the Outside Training Event: Financial Literacy/Account Set-up (in-person training), on Thursday December 17 at 1:00pm at our Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn about financial goals and their importance, how to use the SMART framework for setting financial goals, and strategies for controlling spending. No bank account? We can help you get started.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Ace the Interview, Thursday December 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Ace the Interview. This workshop will teach individuals the best practices for interviewing and landing the job. This will include how to prepare for an interview, what to wear for an interview, and how to present yourself during in-person and virtual interview.
Class Registration Link https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
