Info Sessions Every Week for HVAC Certification Program!
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals.
Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
Virtual Training Event: Power Up Your Resume & Cover Letter 2, on Tuesday, August 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. This online workshop teaches individuals how to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking. This will include: What information to include in your resume, how to clearly and concisely present your skills and abilities. As well as common rules and mistakes made in a resume, and best practices for creating a cover letter. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: How to Rock a Virtual Interview, on Thursday, August 5 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. This workshop will teach individuals best practices for attending virtual job fairs and virtual interviews. This will include how to prepare for a virtual interview, how to locate an appropriate interview space and what to wear for a virtual interview. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Self-Awareness- Understanding Yourself, on Thursday August 5 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Success in the world today is not only defined by your work ethic and style, it is also defined by how well you can adapt in any environment and with any individuals. This course helps students learn how to become self- aware of natural response to situations and tools to help them adapt in all situations. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Access- Database Essentials, on Monday, August 9 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. In this Workshop you will learn the essentials of working with databases on the Microsoft Access platform. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Let’s Get Digital- Social Media for Business, on Tuesday, August 10 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. In this Workshop you will learn how to: Determine the best social media channels for your business, Create local awareness and establish a network, and Find free resources to help your business gain exposure.Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Create with Canva I, on Wednesday, August 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Canva allows users to easily create beautiful designs and documents. In this workshop, you will learn how Canva is perfect for easily creating beautiful slides, flyers, posters, social media posts, book and album covers, presentations, resumes, photo collages, and so much more. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Create with Canva II, on Thursday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Need hands-on Canva training? No problem! This in-person class will provide you with additional assistance to create beautiful masterpieces in Canva. Must attend Canva I in order to attend. Space is limited! Register Here
In Person Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills- Attendance & Dependability, on Thursday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Employers today are looking more for employees that are dependable and report to work when they should. This course includes instruction on various topics to get you noticed at work for begin an employee that is considered dependable. This includes: Identifying behaviors that show dependability, Developing strategies for good attendance and time management, Understanding appropriate responses when you are late or absent, and Learning the correct way to follow directions. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Interviewing Basics- How to Tell Your Story 2, on Thursday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. This will include: Focusing on preparing for the interview, Learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more…plus, Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, Keys to re-branding yourself, and Identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Having a Growth Mindset, on Thursday, August 12 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. To be successful in life we must continue learning and constantly developing. This course teaches students how to develop a growth mindset and shed our tendency for a fixed mindset. Students will learn how to become more self-aware, allow vulnerability into learning strategies, and practice tools to assist with building the growth mindset. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Unconscious Bias Part 1, on Friday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Being a leader is hard-work! All individuals, no matter who you are, have unconscious biases that influence our behavior and decisions. This course is designed to deepen your understanding of conscious and unconscious bias. The course assists with: Defining unconscious bias and the different forms it takes, Developing tools to identify how biases may be impacting your decisions and behaviors, and Creating a set of actions for managing unconscious bias. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
