Virtual & In Person Training Events at Triad Goodwill
For January 1 and Beyond
In-Person Training Event: Resume Development on Thursday, January 6 and 20 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Triad Goodwill Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro. Learn ways to bolster your resume appropriately and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. This will include: Defining what a resume is and its purpose, Learning different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, Step-by-step creation of the most common sections found on resumes, Knowing ways to bolster your resume appropriately, Learning what information should be included and what pitfalls to avoid, and Preparing and writing your resume. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Excel Pivot Tables, Monday, January 10 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom. The Pivot Tables course is an introduction to the fundamentals of utilizing pivot tables in Microsoft Excel. In the course, participants will learn: How to build a pivot table from a spreadsheet of data, Filtering and slicing table data, managing subtotals and grand totals, and Grouping pivot table fields. Register Here
In-Person Training Event: How To Tell Your Story, on Thursday, January 13 and 27 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. This will include: Focusing on preparing for the interview, Learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more…Plus, Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, Keys to re-branding yourself, and Identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Utilizing Microsoft Teams, Monday, January 17 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom. Microsoft Teams is one of the best collaborative software packages in the market today. During this course, participants will experience the overview of Microsoft Teams and how it can be utilized for collaboration, meetings, calendars, and more. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Outlook, Monday, January 24 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom. Navigating emails and keeping tracking of everything is a mighty hill to climb. Microsoft Outlook email software has great features for managing and organizing emails, tasks, meetings, contacts, and more. This course teaches participants how to utilize those features for more efficiency and time management. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft MondaysExcel Formulas, Monday, January 31, 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom. In the Excel Formulas course, participants will learn how to read and write formulas for everyday calculations and analysis, as well as learn several formulas and functions for use in spreadsheet development. This includes: Operators and the precedence of operators in formulas, How to build basic formulas using functions, Understanding relative, absolute, and mixed cell references, Reading formulas built into existing spreadsheets, and Writing several formulas and functions for use in spreadsheets. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals. Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
