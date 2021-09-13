CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Training Events at Triad Goodwill
For September 10 and Beyond
Virtual Training Event: SUM, COUNT, and AVERAGE Formulas in Excel, on Monday, September 13 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. This class was created for the student or professional desiring to master the most common functions used in Excel. Many daily tasks require some form of counting or averaging and this course will teach you easy ways for Excel to help you out. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Instagram for Personal Use Part I, on Wednesday, September 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Instagram is a popular photo-sharing app that lets you connect with brands, celebrities, thought leaders, friends, family, and more. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to: Set up your account and profile, Post on feed and stories, Add captions and hashtags to your posts, and Find out how to tag and repost from other accounts. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Instagram for Personal Use Part II, on Thursday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Need hands-on Instagram training? No problem! This in-person class will provide you with additional assistance to create and navigate on Instagram. Space is limited! Register Here
In Person Training Event: Critical Thinking, on Thursday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Critical thinking is at the heart of deeper learning, professional growth, and successful career advancement. Course instruction includes: Defining critical thinking, Understanding the Critical Thinking Model, Analyzing from multiple perspectives, Understanding investigative and discovery techniques as it relates to critical thinking, and Tools for making critical thinking work for you. Space is limited! Register Here-
In Person Training Event: Resume Development, on Thursday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn ways to bolster your resume appropriately and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. This will include: Defining what a resume is and its purpose, Learning different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, Step-by-step creation of the most common sections found on resumes, Knowing ways to bolster your resume appropriately, Learning what information should be included and what pitfalls to avoid, and Preparing and writing your resume. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Attitude is Your Altitude, on Thursday, September 16 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.Attitude is an attribute employers look for when hiring individuals for their organizations. Disney said it best: “We hire for attitude and train for skill.” Our attitudes determine how far we go in careers and personal lives. This course provides an opportunity for students to evaluate their attitude and utilize tools to make improvements as needed to further future opportunities. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Defining Your Leadership Style, on Friday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Becoming a leader can be one of the most fulfilling aspects of a job or career; it also can be one of the hardest things you have ever done. This course helps leaders define their personal leadership styles and offers help to incorporate that style into being successful leadership for today’s workforce. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Business & Professional Communications, on Friday, September 17 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Advancements in technology have made communications in the business world instantaneous and mostly virtual. This course will help students develop the skills necessary to communicate effectively in writing. The coursework includes: Applying techniques for documenting, Writing clear and concise action-oriented statements, Applying grammatical rules to written communication, Identifying different types of business communications and when to utilize them, Understanding tones and non-verbal cues in written communication, and Analyzing miscommunication problems that occur in written communications. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals.
Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
