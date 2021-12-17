CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
For December 20 and Beyond
Community Event
Cone Health Mobile Medicine Unit, on Monday, December 20 from 9:00AM – 4PM at 1235 S. Eugene Street! The Cone Health Mobile Medicine Unit provides basic acute and primary care services. All patients age 6 and older are welcome. No appointment is necessary, as patients will be seen in the order of their arrival. For more info Click Here.
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Using Zoom: How to Host Virtual Events on Monday, December 20 from 11AM – 12:30PM. Zoom is a cloud-based video conferencing service you can use to virtually meet with others – either by video or audio or both. In this workshop you will learn how to schedule a meeting, invite participants, share presentations, and use breakout room features all within the Zoom platform. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Learning Microsoft Outlook on Monday, December 20 from 1:30 PM – 3:30PM. Navigating emails and keeping tracking of everything is a mighty hill to climb. Microsoft Outlook email software has great features for managing and organizing emails, tasks, meetings, contacts, and more. This course teaches participants how to utilize those features for more efficiency and time management. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Introduction to Windows 10 on Wednesday, December 22 from 11AM – 12:30PM. n this course you will learn what Windows 10 consists of and basic tips on how to use the system. This will include how to: Identify the parts of the Windows 10 interface Identify icons, functions, and any file extensions related to basic office software, demonstrate knowledge of Windows File Explorer and, identify drives on the computer, as well as cloud storage. Register Here
NEW
In-Person Training Event: How To Tell Your Story, on Thursday, December 23 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. This will include: Focusing on preparing for the interview, Learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more…Plus, Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, Keys to re-branding yourself, and Identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals. Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
