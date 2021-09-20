CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
For September 17 and Beyond
Virtual Training Event: Working in Microsoft Teams, on Monday, September 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. via Zoom. With the need for virtual platforms at an all-time high, businesses have transitioned into using platforms like Microsoft Teams. Teams is not just a meeting software, it is a fully functional collaboration platform that assists teams in working together on various projects and tools. The coursework includes: Overview, use, and purpose of Microsoft Teams, Managing teams and team membership, Understanding the use for and creation of channels and tab applications, Managing meetings, Command bar shortcuts, @mentions, and other tricks. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: A Guide to Google Drive – Google Drive & Docs, on Wednesday, September 22 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Google Drive is an easy tool to store your files and access them from any device. You can store pictures, create a budget sheet, and share files with family and friends! Register Here
Virtual Training Event: A Guide to Google Drive- Google Sheets, on Thursday, September 23 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Google sheets is a web-based spreadsheet that you can use anywhere. Google Sheets is free, and it’s bundled with Google Drive, Docs, and Slides to share files, documents, and presentations online. In this workshop, you will learn how to: Access and create a Google Sheet, Sort and organize data, Create graphs and charts, and Share sheets for collaboration. Register Here
In Person Training Event: “Your Honeymoon is Over”- Keeping Your Job After 90 Days, on Thursday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.You’ve got the job – now what! Landing a job may not be as hard as keeping a job after your 90-day observation period is up – this is known as the honeymoon period. What do you do after your 90-days? Now they expect more of me. This course helps individuals develop tools on succeeding in their jobs past the observation period. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Interviewing Basics- How to Tell Your Story, on Thursday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. This will include: Focusing on preparing for the interview, Learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more. Plus, Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, Keys to re-branding yourself, and identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
In Person Training Event: A Guide to Google Drive (hands-on lab), on Friday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Need hands-on Google Drive training? No problem! This in-person class will provide you with additional assistance to create elements in Google Drive. Must attend at least one Google Drive class I in order to attend. Space is limited! Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Skills for Project Management, on Friday, September 24 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Project Management can be a skill coveted by many employers. In this course, students will learn effective project management practices. The coursework includes: Identifying key processes involved in project management, Planning for time and potential costs associated with projects, and Tools for managing projects and multi-facetted teams. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Excel Formulas for Financial Applications, on Monday, September 27 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.Whether you are a business professional in the financial field or a stay-at-home mother looking to plan for financial goals, this course will help you utilize Microsoft Excel to make your planning easier. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills- How to Work with Anyone on Thursday, September 30 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Not everyone in the workplace will be your best friend! It’s even fair to say that not everyone you work with will like you. How then do you do your job, be recognized as a valuable employee, and go home happy each day? This course offers students a chance to learn tools and methods that will help you work with just about anybody! Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals.
Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
