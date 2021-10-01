CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
Virtual Training Event: Personal Finance: Credit & Money Management with Operation Hope, on Monday, October 4 from 2PM – 3:30PM via Zoom. Operation Hope and Triad Goodwill present a Free Credit & Money Management Workshop. Join us to learn about establishing or increasing your credit score, creating a budget, how to read a credit report and what can be done to correct the errors that negatively affect your credit rating. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Power Up Your Resume on Wednesday, October 6 from 11AM – 12:30PM via Zoom. This workshop teaches individuals how to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge, and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking. This will include: What information to include in your resume, how to clearly and concisely present your skills and abilities, styles of resumes, common rules and common mistakes made in a resume. Register Here
In Person Training Event: Resume Development, on Thursday, October 7 10AM – 12PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn ways to bolster your resume appropriately and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. This will include: Defining what a resume is and its purpose, learning different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, step-by-step creation of the most common sections found on resumes, knowing ways to bolster your resume appropriately, learning what information should be included and what pitfalls to avoid, and preparing and writing your resume. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: How to Rock a Virtual Interview on Thursday, October 7 11AM – 12:30pm via Zoom. This workshop will teach individuals best practices for attending virtual job fairs and virtual interviews. This will include: How to prepare for a virtual interview, how to locate an appropriate interview space, and what to wear for a virtual interview. Register Here
In Person Training: Job Searching: How to Look For a Job on Thursday, October 7, 1:30PM – 3:30PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro. Searching for jobs can be a difficult and sometimes frustrating task. This workshop will guide participants on the best practices for job searching, how to use keywords to search for the right jobs, setting up accounts and uploading files, and much more. Register Here
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals.
Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
