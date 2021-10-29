CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
For November 1 and Beyond
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Power Up Your Resume, on Wednesday, November 3 from 11AM – 12:30PM via Zoom. This workshop teaches individuals how to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge, and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking. This will include: What information to include in your resume, How to clearly and concisely present your skills and abilities, Styles of resumes, and Common rules and common mistakes made in a resume. Register Here
NEW
In Person Training Event: Resume Development, onThursday, November 4 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn ways to bolster your resume appropriately and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. This will include: Defining what a resume is and its purpose, Learning different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, Step-by-step creation of the most common sections found on resumes, Knowing ways to bolster your resume appropriately, Learning what information should be included and what pitfalls to avoid, and Preparing and writing your resume. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Crafting a Compelling Cover Letter on Thursday, November 4 11:00AM – 12:30PM via Zoom. This workshop shows you how to create an effective cover letter. We will discuss the components that make up each part of the letter. This will include how to: Explain why you are writing and applying for the job, Highlight the qualifications related to the position as laid out in the job criteria, and Prove that you align well with the organization and that you meet the job requirements. Register Here
NEW
In Person Training Event: Interviewing Basics- How To Tell Your Story, onThursday, November 4 from 1:00PM – 3:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address uncomfortable / difficult questions, such as criminal histories. This will include: Focusing on preparing for the interview, Learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more. Other topics include; Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, Keys to re-branding yourself, and Identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: PowerPoint: Building A Winning Presentation, on Monday, November 8, 1:30PM-3:30PM via Zoom. The Microsoft PowerPoint course covers a broad range of topics to help you create powerful presentations. The introduction course will cover how to apply themes, use outlines, add graphics and multimedia, and create transitions to deliver effective presentations. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Create with Canva I on Wednesday, November 10, 2:00PM-3:30PM via Zoom. Canva allows users to easily create beautiful designs and documents. In this workshop, you will learn how Canva is perfect for easily creating beautiful slides, flyers, posters, social media posts, book and album covers, presentations, resumes, photo collages, and so much more. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals.
Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
