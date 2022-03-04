CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Hiring & Training Events at Triad Goodwill
For March 2022
NEW
Training Opportunity: Construction Trade Class Info Session with Tiny Homes of Greensboro, on Thursday, March 10 10:00 a.m. at 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, 27403. Participants at the info session will be provided with information for the upcoming construction trade class, as well as the benefits of obtaining the NCCER Certification. The 8-week training class will meet on Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Upon completing the class, students will receive NCCER Certification. This is a walk-in info session. No registration is required.
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Excel Formulas, on Monday, March 7 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom. In the Excel Formulas course, participants will learn how to read and write formulas for everyday calculations and analysis, as well as learn several formulas and functions for use in spreadsheet development. This includes: Operators and the precedence of operators in formulas, How to build basic formulas using functions, Understanding relative, absolute, and mixed cell references, Reading formulas built into existing spreadsheets, and Writing several formulas and functions for use in spreadsheets. Register Here
NEW
In-Person Training Event: Interview Basics- How To Tell Your Story, on Thursday, March 10 and 24 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories.
-more-
This will include: Focusing on preparing for the interview, Learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more…Plus, Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, Keys to re-branding yourself, and Identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Mini Excel Bootcamp, on Monday, March 14 1:00PM – 4:00PM via Zoom. In the Microsoft Mondays: Mini Excel Bootcamp course, participants will learn all the various functions and capabilities of the Microsoft Excel software. During the three (3) hour course participants will experience: Basic of spreadsheets, to include: formatting, entry, tips, and tricks, Charts and graph design and manipulation, Formula writing and reading, Tables and pivot tables, And more….
NEW
In-Person Training Event: Interview Basics- How To Tell Your Story, on Thursday, March 17 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.Learn ways to bolster your resume appropriately and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. This will include: Defining what a resume is and its purpose, Learning different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, Step-by-step creation of the most common sections found on resumes, Knowing ways to bolster your resume appropriately, Learning what information should be included and what pitfalls to avoid, and Preparing and writing your resume. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Learning One Note, on Monday, March 21 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom.The Microsoft OneNote course is an introduction to developing digital note-taking skills. The course will cover how to create, modify, and manage OneNote notebooks that work with other Microsoft Office programs. Professionals will learn how to navigate the interface, add and format various objects, embed files and spreadsheets, and categorize notebook content. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Overview of Office 365, on Monday, March 28 1:00PM – 4:00PM via Zoom.In the Overview of Office 365 course, participants will learn the use, functions, and navigation of Microsoft’s Office 365. With various apps available and multiple ways the Microsoft platform can make life easier, this course attempts to help participants learn all about Office 365. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour.
We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals. Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
