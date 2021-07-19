GREENSBORO, NC, July 19, 2021 – The American Heart Association is proud to announce Leah Hazelwood, Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control, as the chairperson for the 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on the importance of women making their health and wellness a priority, with an emphasis on wellness at work. The Go Red for Women campaign is driven to help prevent and fight heart disease, the leading cause of death in women in the United States and North Carolina, and the second leading cause of death in women in Guilford County.
"I am so very honored and enthused about leading the Guilford Go Red for Women campaign this year along with our Executive Leadership Team. With this amazing group of leaders, I am confident we will exceed our goals for fundraising and increasing awareness to help improve the health of women in our community,” said Leah Hazelwood, Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control and Chair of the Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign. “In a matter of seven years, I lost my father and several grandparents, prematurely, due to heart conditions. This makes me personally passionate about educating our community about the power we have to live longer, healthier lives, with preventative lifestyle choices. We are excited to partner with individuals and companies in Guilford County to support education on the importance of preventative lifestyle choices, healthier workplaces, and CPR training."
“We are thrilled to have Leah’s experience, passion and energy to lead Go Red in Guilford County. Together, we know that we will have a positive impact on the lives of women in our community and the families that depend on them,” said Hollan Anderson, American Heart Association development director for Guilford Go Red for Women.
As part of Hazelwood’s Chair Focus, Go-Forth Pest Control is also serving as the Online Wellness Series Sponsor. Through this collaboration, the American Heart Association will be providing a series of webinars available to companies/organizations and their employees in Guilford County and other supporting communities within Go-Forth Pest Control’s footprint. Go-Forth Pest Control has nine locations, including the Triad, Triangle, Lake Norman, Charlotte in North Carolina, with additional locations in Richmond, VA and Columbia, SC. The wellness at work webinars will be announced later this fall.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women in the United States, killing one woman about every 80 seconds. Nearly 60 percent of all stroke deaths are women, and cardiovascular disease claims more women’s lives each year than all forms of cancer, accidents and diabetes combined. The good news is that 80 percent of heart attack and stroke-related events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, such as knowing your vital health numbers, moving more, eating smarter and managing blood pressure. Empowering women to make changes to prevent cardiovascular disease leads to more precious memories with our mothers, sisters, daughters and friends.
Go Red for Women is a year-round movement focused on awareness, prevention education, risk factor reduction, healthy behavioral changes and women’s heart health research. With support from National Go Red for Women Sponsor CVS Health, National Together to End Stroke Sponsor Encompass Health and Guilford Go Red for Women Platform Sponsor Go-Forth Pest Control, this year’s Go Red community initiatives will be celebrated at the 2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Luncheon scheduled for May 2022.
To sponsor Go Red in Guilford County or get involved with the 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women leadership team, contact Hollan Anderson at 336-542-4832 or email Hollan.Anderson@Heart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.