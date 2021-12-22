Vibes to love at XO Social Lounge

XO Social Lounge in downtown Greensboro beckons patrons to “catch a vibe” and hit the club this holiday season.
Whether looking to unwind in an upscale atmosphere, or glam-up with holiday flair, Jonathan “Jonra” and Jewel Southall, the husband-and-wife team behind XO are working to create a vibe worth loving.
“We strive to create an environment with the perfect vibe for the weekend,” they said, boasting the music, hookah, and drinks (including bottle service) they offer in the heart of downtown Greensboro.
“We make a good Strawberry Hennessy,” Jonra Southall said of one of his favorite drinks they feature on select Friday nights. A native of Washington D.C., he came to the Triad to play basketball and run cross-country for Greensboro College. Choosing a path of entrepreneurship after school, “I did weekly events at just about every club in Greensboro until I eventually became part owner of Greene Street Nightclub and The Mill Entertainment complex,” he explained of his background.
“I have about 15 years of experience in the industry,” he continued. “I started off as a nightclub promoter—just eager to learn the business.” That eagerness translated into a reputation for “throwing some of the hottest weekly events in the city,” he said, pointing to his 8-year run hosting “Greene Street Fridays.” “That success put us in position to buy the club.”
Following a brief pandemic pause, Southall embarked on a new project: XO Social Lounge, which opened on Elm St in June (in the site of the former Rue-Bar and Blu Martini space). Harkening experience as a team player on the court and in the entertainment world, he’s enjoyed taking both to a new level. “Building a strong team is the fun part about ownership,” he said. “I’m blessed to be able to work with some familiar people that I’ve worked with over the years. Having lasting relationships has made it easy to put our staff together, and it also helps in establishing a great culture.”
Fulfilling a longtime dream of opening a space downtown, Southall has enjoyed the process. “Being able to develop a concept and put all of the pieces together has been exciting,” he said. “My experience made some things smooth and I also enjoy the learning process behind things I don’t know.”
Part of that experience has been honing elements of Triad club culture, while also broadening horizons with outside inspiration from famed clubs like San Diego’s Side Bar (an “intelligent combination of both ultra-lounge and nightclub,”) which inspired Southall’s overall vision.
His ultimate goal, however, involves serving the city. “I absolutely love being in the heart of downtown,” he said. “I have so much history on Elm Street. It’s where I’ve thrown countless parties, it’s where I got married—at the Kress Rooftop. Jewel and I had our first drink at Blu Martini, which is now XO, we have so many memories here. Being able to build this brand with her at this location is really cool.”
And with that brand comes bright lights and a big party vibe from a small space. “The biggest adjustment for me was getting used to a smaller venue,” Southall explained. “It’s really about the vibe. The music, food, lighting, ambiance, and the people. Customer service also plays a huge role in creating that experience.”
Southall balances levels of upscale ambiance with low-key comfort. “I love being able to walk into a venue and feel comfortable,” he explained, “to feel safe, be welcomed by the staff, see smiling faces and be able to meet new people.” And while the overall environment is somewhat elevated, his practice is fairly down-home. “I’m a laid-back guy, who likes to have a good time,” he said. “I like to put smiles on people’s faces and ultimately I’m just trying to do everything possible to make my guests’ night memorable.”
In making memories, XO Lounge has hosted an array of artists and pumping regular weekly events like their “RNB•ISH Saturdays” series. “I must say that having R&B singer Ne-Yo come and enjoy a night with us this past weekend is at the top of the list,” Southall said of his favorite memories thus far. “It was a surprise for a lot of our guests, and he was nice to everyone.”
Looking ahead, Southall is especially looking forward to New Year’s Eve. “It’s my favorite event every year and I’m excited to have our first celebration at XO,” he said, reflecting on their work in 2021. “We inherited a nice structure and we really just started putting our touch on it—but we’re going to take our decor to the next level in 2022. And I can’t wait for everyone to see.”
