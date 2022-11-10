Veteran Services Office Prepares for Move to New Greensboro Location
New location places Veteran Services’ Greensboro location in same building as Guilford Works, providing more direct access to job and career support
Guilford County, NC – As the nation prepares to recognize veterans of all military conflicts in the U.S., the Guilford County Veteran Services Office is also preparing to move to a new location in the Henderson Building alongside NC Works Guilford County and the NC Works Career Center.
The Veteran Services Office is currently located at 1203 Maple Street in Greensboro. That location will close at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 14. The Veteran Services team will then take a couple days to make final moves to the new location.
The new Veteran Services Greensboro Office at 2301 W. Meadowview Road will open for business at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The new office hours for this location will be 8:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
The Guilford County Veteran Services Office also operates a location at 325 E. Russell Avenue, Room 145, in High Point. No changes will be made to that location or office hours.
“Our new Greensboro location is convenient to transit service and is connected to NC Works Guilford County’s Career Center, providing our Veterans with direct access to job and career supports as well as the benefits we help deliver through the Veteran Service Office,” said Guilford County Veteran Service Office Director Robert Shelley. “We are excited to open this new location and to be able to serve our veterans and their families in a welcoming, convenient space.”
The Guilford County Veteran Services Office supports Guilford County veterans in filing for any benefits administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the North Carolina Division of Veteran’s Affairs or Guilford County. These benefits include but are not limited to:
- Adaptive equipment for severely disabled veterans
- Assistance for those confined to home/hospital/nursing home
- Guidance in appealing any decision made by the VA
- Grants for auto equipment for severely disabled
- Assistance with burial/plot expenses
- Annual clothing assistance for service connected disabled vets
- Financial assistance for surviving spouses of wartime vets
- Extra benefits for children of disabled vets
- If the service member died while on active duty or the veteran passed away of a service-related condition, support for eligible dependents who could receive a death benefit
- Financial assistance for those injured in line of duty or while on active duty
- Guidance in applying for higher education benefits
- Assistance receiving certificate of eligibility
- Assistance enrolling with VA Medical Care
- Pension Benefits financial assistance for wartime era veterans
- Vocational Rehabilitation training for employment/education for service-disabled veterans
- Specialized Vehicle Plates for qualifying applicants
For more information on Guilford County Veteran Services, visit the Guilford County website.
All county offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
