HIGH POINT - High Point native Elizabeth Yocum has joined Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall to lead their marketing, events, and community engagement efforts.
Stock + Grain Food Hall, which opened in July of last year, is one of the newest cornerstones in the revitalization of downtown High Point. It joins other notable investments including Truist Point Stadium and Congdon Yards. Stock + Grain is located in The Bedrock at 275 N. Elm St., another downtown catalyst project led by Elliott Sidewalk Communities.
Yocum is a lifelong resident of High Point and an alum of Westchester Country School. She has led efforts to support countless civic organizations, non-profits, and fundraising events. Most notably, she has served as coordinator of the Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll for the last 13 years. She has also owned her own full-service event management business, Paper & Party Place.
“Quite candidly, when you marry Elizabeth’s experience with her contagious passion and love for people, we believe that there is no one better suited for this job,” said Ericka Edwards, General Manager of Stock and Grain. “We are so fortunate to bring Elizabeth on our team.”
As for Yocum, she has been passionate about the prospect of revitalizing downtown High Point for years and now finds herself in a perfect place to have an impact.
“Enhancing the resident and visitor experience in High Point is so important to the city’s revitalization efforts," she said. "We intend to partner with other local businesses and organizations to help us all achieve an elevated experience for our guests and locals. Stock + Grain is the perfect place to gather and we want to be the social living room of the community.”
A new place for the community to gather in Downtown High Point
Great food is at the center of Stock + Grain with space for nine locally owned and operated restaurants and two bars. Currently, Stock + Grain houses Bevelry and Cahoots bars, Biscuits, Brisket and Beer, Damn Good Dogs, Message Coffee, Pops Mini Doughnut Shop and Yumi Sushi. Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen, a soul food restaurant, will be opening soon. More great restaurants are on the way.
The 12,000 square foot family friendly food hall with seating for over 500 is perfectly suited to welcome the community. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are offered along with a variety of entertainment, including curated live music from local and regional bands.
Stock and Grain offers event space large enough for an entire office to hold a lunch meeting – and enough variety to make everyone happy. With something for everyone, it is the perfect location for events ranging from social gatherings to corporate team building activities. With an influx in event inquiries, the common comment from clients and guests is: “My event is going to be something our group will remember,” and the management team agrees. Stock and Grain offers event packages ranging from simple food and beverage packages to inclusive experiences.
About Stock + Grain Assembly Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) on the first floor of The Bedrock building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown.
For events, Stock + Grain Assembly offers:
- Unparalleled food and beverage options for your guests
- Décor, AV, and entertainment opportunities available
- Themed packages
- Unique vibrant location in the heart of downtown High Point
If you are interested in booking a semi-private or private event, please contact: info@stockandgrainhp.com.
For more information, please visit www.stockandgrainhp.com
