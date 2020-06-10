Volunteers to Remove Litter from on Bessemer Ave and Beautify District 2
UPTOWN GREENSBORO, NC – More than 50 volunteers are expected to join Uptown GSO, Inc. and District 2 Councilwoman Goldie Wells at the World War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 18, at 8:30 a.m. to support a community cleanup initiative.
Two sets of volunteer teams will work on E. Bessemer Ave and E. Market Street in an effort to create a clean, litter-free space in Uptown Greensboro.
What: District 2 Uptown Greensboro Beautification & Cleanup Day event
Date: Saturday, July 18
Time: 8:30 a.m. -9 a.m. (welcoming) 9 a.m. -11 a.m. (cleanup)
Location: World War Memorial Stadium (510 Yanceyville Street)
Who: Joseph A. Wilkerson III, executive director, Uptown GSO, Inc.; Councilwoman Goldie Wells, District 2; East Greensboro Now, and community volunteers.
Requested Donations for Event:
• Trash Bags
• Gloves
• Masks
• Hand Sanitizer
• Dried Snacks
• Bottled Water
For anyone interested in volunteering, please visit UptownGSO.org and sign up.
For more details or questions about donating or volunteering, please email Joseph A. Wilkerson III at info@UptownGSO.org or call 336-944-6541.
###
Please note: The rain date for this event will take place the following Saturday, July 25.
