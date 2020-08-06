Goodwill to host a Virtual Recruiting Event with LIDL supermarket chain on August 12.
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central N.C., Inc. (Triad Goodwill) wants to help local jobseekers land a high paying job.
Triad Goodwill will host a virtual recruiting event with LIDL on August 12. The supermarket chain offers an hourly base pay of $15.50 per hour.
However, with new hiring incentives, LIDL will increase their hourly pay rate up to an additional $5.00, totaling a starting max pay of $20.50 per hour.
LIDL is primarily seeking individuals to work in their warehouse facility located in Alamance County with some opportunities to work in their Triad area retail stores. Applicants must be 18+ years of age, communicate in English, switch job functions/roles quickly, have the ability to work in various conditions and temperatures, work a variety of shifts including nights, weekends and holidays as needed and maneuver cases of product in excess of 50 lbs.
Triad Goodwill will host their LIDL virtual recruiting event at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 on Zoom. Attendees should dress for success, test their equipment and find a quiet area to conduct their online interviews.
To register for this event online, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/lidl/.
For questions, assistance with resumes or interview preparation, call Triad Goodwill’s Career Services help desk at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.
For questions, assistance with resumes or interview preparation, call Triad Goodwill's Career Services help desk at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
