Unwind on Main: A new scene for High Point

The newest eatery and entertainment venue in High Point has been a long time coming.
Unwind on Main Cafe and Bar, located at 144 N. Main St., began work in November 2020 and opened in April, but the owners wanted to ensure it was just right for the public.
“We’re about being a place where you can come, there’s a positive vibe and the energy is high,” said owner and operator Anthony Anderson. “You can get a bite to eat, something to drink, or something sweet to eat. Whatever you’re into. We’ve got something for everybody.”
Anderson said while opening during the pandemic was slightly difficult, it’s all about the vibe that is created, which is in the name.
“We want it to be a place that people feel comfortable coming to regardless of what you have on for a day out or an evening to unwind,” he said. “That’s part of the reason why we moved forward with an opening during the pandemic. People were dealing with so much, personally and emotionally, I just thought it would be a great place with a great name to identify what we all were dealing with — from being stuck in the house, having nothing to do, our social lives being disrupted by an invisible enemy.”
The cafe focuses on desserts, cocktails, and live music. Patrons can order up everything from the sweet to savory. The menu varies and includes light meal items like roasted veggie flatbread and vegetable spring rolls to the more savior items including chicken wings, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese. Everything is prepared in-house except for the desserts, which are prepared by Favor Desserts in Durham.
“We’ve got a pretty good menu of items to offer when it comes to food,” he said.
The Thomasville native is familiar with the area and admits that corner has traditionally been a hard one for past businesses but believes the concept of live music will help drive people to the area. He said that reception so far has been great.
“We’ve had some challenges communicating with the public about who we are and what we do, but I believe we’re turning a corner in terms of visibility,” Anderson explained. “We have quite a few people traveling from Greensboro and Winston-Salem to hang out with us.”
The former teacher and football coach is passionate about business, also owning Cafe Unwind, located at 9 E. Main St. in Thomasville. He was originally going to open up at the exact spot in High Point years ago, but another business beat him to the punch.
“I have a passion for educating folks. Now I just do it in business and finance,” he said. “I’m always looking for opportunities to teach and to coach.”
Anderson will have plenty of time to teach. Like most businesses within the last year, he said he’s short on an important aspect of his business — employees.
“At this moment in time, it’s so hard to find workers. It is rough. That’s the challenge to it all right now,” he said. “Everybody’s got the same problems. That’s why I found myself at the cafe every day for the most part. Kind of hard to find help.”
Which Anderson is desperately working on as he continues to offer High Point an alternative entertainment venue.
“That is what makes us truly different. We have live entertainment, at a minimum, two days a week. We’ve got some really good bands and talent out here.”
Anderson says he spends the beginning of his weeks reaching out to bands in the Triad and different talent to get them to come to Unwind. While space is limited, he’s willing to work with anyone willing to play.
“When they leave, they are already booking for the next month. I’m even noticing some other places have been able to get them to come to town,” he said. “I think, right now, we’re kind of, in some regard, blazing the trail when it comes to hosting live music in High Point. We have very limited space, but the response has been great.”
A trail that Anderson plans to keep ablaze.
“We plan to continue to become a fixture in the city and to continue to drive traffic downtown,” he said. “If we don’t have anything, there’s nothing going on in that corridor. Obviously, there’s no other business that is open the hours that we’re open that drives traffic downtown. So right now, we’re truly a destination. But I think we have the ability to be the melting part of the city.”
For more information, hours, and a menu, visit www.thecafeunwind.com.
