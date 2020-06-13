Greensboro, NC – United Way of Greater Greensboro, in partnership with The Volunteer Center of the Triad and local community organizations, is promoting safe volunteer opportunities on United Way’s Day of Action, June 19.
On and around June 19, tens of thousands of people across the globe will volunteer as part of United Way worldwide’s Day of Action. Locally in Greensboro, all members of the community are encouraged to make a difference one volunteer hour at a time. United Way’s Day of Action provides opportunities for volunteers, donors and advocates to be part of solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer to sign up for an opportunity on June 19 and check out the many ongoing volunteer needs listed as part of the COVID-19 response and beyond.
"While we continue to work collaboratively with our community addressing equality and Coronavirus, we are also pleased to promote Day of Action as a way to make a positive difference in the lives of local children, adults and families," said Michael Cottingham, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, United Way of Greater Greensboro.
Volunteer opportunities on Day of Action that you can participate in from home or do safely in-person include:
- Gathering items or hosting a drive to benefit members of United Way’s Family Success Centers
- Making cards or hosting a card drive for local seniors
- Sorting hygiene items at Greensboro Urban Ministry
- Packing bags and sorting donations at BackPack Beginnings
In addition to listed opportunities, United Way and the Volunteer Center encourage everyone to create their own safe and meaningful volunteer experience, share it on social media and tag United Way of Greater Greensboro.
###
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. That’s why we’ve created a community-wide network of partners that provides a path to financial stability at any stage of life. Our new holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. Adults are becoming financially stable now and children have the proper foundations to be successful in the future. Greensboro ranks 31% above the national poverty average. 57,000 Greensboro residents, which includes one out of every four children, lives in poverty. GIVE, ADVOCATE, VOLUNTEER – Local impact for 97 years and counting. The federal government defines poverty as family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.unitedwaygso.org
