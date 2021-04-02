Greensboro, NC (April 2, 2021) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG), in partnership with The Volunteer Center of the Triad and local community organizations, is promoting safe volunteer opportunities during National Volunteer Week, April 19-23, 2021. All are encouraged to get involved in an at-home or safe in-person opportunity.
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer to sign up for an opportunity during National Volunteer Week.
Volunteer opportunities throughout National Volunteer Week that you can safely do from home or in-person include:
- Become a mentor through UWGG's Mentoring Matters initiative
- Host a Baby Item Drive benefitting members of United Way's Family Success Centers
- Pack food backs with Backpack Beginnings
- Unload delivery trucks with One Step Further's food assistance program
In addition to listed opportunities, UWGG and The Volunteer Center encourage everyone to create their own safe and meaningful volunteer experience. Consider hosting your own cleanup with the City of Greensboro's Great American Cleanup. Additional details can be found at www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer.
National Volunteer Week is about inspiring, recognizing and encouraging people to seek out imaginative ways to engage in their communities.
##
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
