United Way President and CEO Cindy Gordineer to Retire
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FEBRUARY 18, 2022)—United Way of Forsyth County President and CEO Cindy Gordineer will retire at the end of 2022. Gordineer became president and CEO in 2011. United Way has formed a search committee and initiated a national search for a replacement president and CEO to lead the organization.
Under Gordineer’s leadership, United Way developed and implemented Place Matters, a comprehensive, asset-based strategy across 13 local neighborhoods to improve issues like economic mobility. She also led efforts to diversify United Way’s revenue sources, created greater capacity for donor engagement, and spearheaded an initiative for United Way to take on a new mission to solve complex problems that are bigger than any one organization acting alone can address.
“United Way of Forsyth County is so fortunate to have had Cindy’s vision and leadership during a time of significant change in the landscape of both philanthropic giving as well as the corporate leadership of our community,” United Way Board Chair Trisha Coleman said. “Since day one of her arrival, Cindy has been forward-thinking and innovative, and she pushed United Way to diversify our funding sources so that we could continue our critical mission.”
“Cindy also worked with our partner agencies to foster greater collaboration to reduce any duplication of efforts so that funds can be used more efficiently and effectively by all of us. This has allowed United Way to continue efforts in the community around health, education, financial stability, and basic needs,” Coleman said. “While Cindy’s retirement will be a gain to her family and a well-earned rest, it will be a definite loss to United Way of Forsyth County and the community. Fortunately, she has given us a clear and visionary path forward, and United Way will continue without missing a beat.”
Coleman, who is co-chairing the search committee with Dr. William Lewis of WillHouse Global, said Gordineer originally planned to retire June 30 but agreed to remain at United Way an additional six months, including a period of leadership transition. United Way, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023, has a goal to have a new president and CEO in place by fall 2022.
“When I moved to Winston-Salem in 2011, I was impressed by how pervasive the belief is that we could and should address the challenges faced by so many in our community,” Gordineer said. “I’ve never seen a place that has such heart and optimism that change can be created together, and it has been the best part of my role to see that commitment throughout my years at United Way of Forsyth County. It’s also been very gratifying to work with outstanding corporate partners, generous donors, strong non-profits and a terrific staff and Board.”
“It has been a great privilege and honor to serve as President of United Way and to become part of this wonderful community for the past 11 years, and I am ready to pass the torch to a new leader who will take the organization on the next leg of its journey,” she added. “I am confident that the search committee will find an exceptional leader to guide United Way of Forsyth County as it begins its second century of service in 2023. For now, my attention is on ensuring a smooth transition for United Way and continuing to move forward with our strategic goals for the remainder of 2022."
About United Way of Forsyth County
United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone. Its vision is to create a world-class community where no one lives in poverty, and everyone holds the power to access the opportunities and resources needed to thrive.
