Red Nose Day
High Point, NC — March 16, 2022 — United Way of Greater High Point is putting the FUN back in FUNdraising.
On Friday March 18th, United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) is joining in on the celebration for Red Nose Day. Red Nose Day started as a comedic day to bring awareness to child poverty. While poverty is no laughing matter, brining awareness to this important issue is a mission of UWGHP. To honor Red Nose Day and collect supplies for those in need within our community, UWGHP is having a Dad Joke competition.
Three dads are facing off in a battle of the best jokesters and you can help decide who is the punniest by brining in items off their list to vote for them. All the videos and donation lists will be posted on UWGHP’s Facebook and Instagram page, and items will be collected starting on Friday and throughout the following week. Items range from homeless care kit needs, to summer supplies for children, as well as food for our BackPack program.
“We know that now more than ever others need a glimmer of hope and to be shown that someone still cares. We hope that collecting items for various needs while having a bit of fun will do just that, offer hope and ensure that the Greater High Point community thrives.” said Latoya Bullock, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Greater High Point.
While poverty is no joke, you can help UWGHP put some FUN back in FUNdraising by voting for your favorite Dad Joke. Follow along on our Facebook @United Way of Greater High Point or our Instagram @UnitedWayGHP to see our three dads in action and be able to vote for your favorite. Together we can spread some smiles and work towards everyone being able to LIVE UNITED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.