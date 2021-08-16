Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.