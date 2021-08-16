High Point, NC — August 16, 2021 — United way of Greater High Point is partnering with the High Point Rockers for the first ever CANpaign food drive night at the Rockers.
With a donation of 4 or more canned goods on Tuesday, September 7th, you can get a free ticket to the High Point Rockers vs. Gastonia Honey Hunters game. All food collected supports local youth food pantries. UWGHP CANpaign Food Drive ensures that food pantries within the Greater High Point community are restocked and ready to aid those suffering from food insecurity. Gates open at 6p.m. with the game starting at 7:05p.m.
“United Way of Greater High Point is beyond thrilled that the High Point Rockers are hosting a CANpaign Food Drive night! The Rockers commitment to our community is amazing and our organization is so grateful for all their efforts. The Rockers truly LIVE UNITED!” said Jane Liebscher, President at United Way of Greater High Point.
UWGHP stands ready to assist the most vulnerable in our community, those living paycheck to paycheck and those struggling to make ends meet. It’s imperative we act now to provide immediate assistance to our neighbors in need and help make a difference during this trying time. You can make a difference in the Greater High Point community by donating canned goods to aid us as we restock our local food pantries and work to support those impacted by food insecurity within our community.
