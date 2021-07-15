Grants will help more than 300 households recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19
GREENSBORO, NC (July 15, 2021) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is pleased to announce it is leveraging the first $1 million of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s recent $10 million gift, to award five grants to local organizations leading programs supporting innovative solutions addressing housing disparities.
As part of UWGG’s focus on ending local poverty, selected programs are anticipated to help more than 300 local households recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. Grants were approved through a volunteer-led Request for Proposal process which began in April.
“Stable housing is the foundation of well-being. Research shows the housing industry is an economic engine and if history repeats itself, will help propel our post COVID-19 recovery. In the past, communities that made investments in housing its’ residents have experienced economic recovery after virtually every major downturn,” says Frank McCain, UWGG Vice President, Community Investment & Impact.
“We are thrilled that through this investment, 300 or more households will be provided with extra support to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19. An investment of $1,000,000 will help local families build a future that leaves poverty behind through permanent, stable housing.”
Awarded Programs, impact descriptions, and amounts:
Agency and Program
Impact Description
Awarded
Bridging the Gaps: Partners Ending Homelessness (lead), Family Service of the Piedmont, Room at the Inn, The Servant Center, Youth Focus, YWCA
Collaborative providing case management and financial assistance to clients who are precariously housed, homeless, or experiencing barriers to securing permanent housing and are not eligible for or have expenses not covered by public funding sources.
$330,000
Emergency Assistance Program: Salvation Army of Greensboro
Help individuals and families that are not eligible by federal guidelines with intensive case management, housing placement, and financial assistance for legal and court filings, tenant insurance violations, rental and utility assistance, and temporary hotel stays on the way to permanent housing.
$200,000
Eviction Resolution Project: Legal Aid of NC (lead), Greensboro Housing Coalition, UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies
Collaborative providing supportive services in the areas of legal representation, financial assistance, tenant education, and case management to stabilize tenancies and to avoid immediate eviction.
$270,000
Get Your HOUSE in Order: Housing Consultants Group
Provides extra down payment assistance to homebuyers with lower incomes and higher housing debt through the City’s first-time homebuyer program. Also providing classes and coaching to prepare future homebuyers and to help current homeowners maintain ownership.
$100,000
Home Repair Program: Community Housing Solutions
Preserves home ownership by completing critical home repairs to qualifying low-income homeowners who live in substandard housing conditions and elderly and/or disabled homeowners living in unsafe homes that cause falls or the inability to continue to live in their home.
$100,000
TOTAL:
$1,000,000
Why is UWGG issuing grants specific to housing?
While significant and needed federal funds entered the community for rental and utility assistance, gaps in assistance remain. There is a need for unrestricted and flexible funding.
UWGG believes housing disparities that existed before COVID-19 must still be addressed. UWGG supports permanent housing along a continuum – from short-term crisis assistance all the way to home ownership, a critical strategy for building the wealth and assets needed for ending generational poverty.
What is the MacKenzie Scott $10 million gift?
In December 2020, Scott gifted over $4 billion to 384 nonprofits across the nation. UWGG was one of only two United Ways in North Carolina to receive funding. At the time, UWGG announced plans to utilize the funds to make innovative and transformational investments in solutions that work together to end poverty across the entire community.
END LOCAL POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a movement to end local poverty. We create strategic partnerships and initiatives that are coordinated and help children, adults, and families across the entire community. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In the City of Greensboro, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $26,500 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance.www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 99 years and counting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.