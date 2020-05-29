Greensboro, NC (May 29, 2020) – United Way of Greater Greensboro creates partnerships that are working together to END local poverty and is pleased to announce 62 local nonprofit programs and initiatives received$5,033,358 in its annual, 2020-2021 strategic partner grant investment.
All investment decisions are led by local volunteers who review grant applications. Thanks to this approach, United Way has created a community-wide network of partners that works together to connect people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and overall wellness.
Annual grant funding is open to all local nonprofits, which allows new and existing partners equal opportunity to apply for funding. Grants are awarded on two-year funding cycles and recipients must meet meaningful, data-driven goals.
“To create the greatest impact, United Way invests in programs, collaborations, and strategies that lift local children, adults and families out of poverty,” said Frank McCain, Vice President of Community Impact and Investments. “Our open, volunteer-led funding process, allows us to invest in programs in ways that are responsive to our community’s evolving needs and align with the goal of ending poverty.”
“Thanks to the tremendous support of the greater Greensboro community, our strategy is helping thousands of local children and families. In collaboration with our partners, we are offering holistic services that are truly working together across the entire community," says Bill Morrisette, United Way of Greater Greensboro Campaign Chair and President CEO, Morrisette.
Thanks to continued community support from local residents, businesses and organizations, United Way is pleased to award grants to the following programs:
United Way of Greater Greensboro 2020-2021 Grant Funding
Area of focus: Helping people reach financial stability and independence
Strategic Partner
Funded Program
Allocation
Center for New North Carolinians, UNCG
HIRE (collaborative)
$78,503
Family Service of the Piedmont
Consumer Credit Counseling Services
$134,476
Guilford Technical Community College
Adult Secondary Education
$50,370
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro
Homeowner Services
$57,000
Legal Aid of NC
Senior Law Project
$38,000
One Step Further
Community Offender Resource Program
$30,000
Reading Connections
Adult Literacy
$99,670
Sanctuary House
Employment & Financial Stability
$64,684
The Arc of Greensboro
Supported Employment
$62,066
Women's Resource Center
Women to Work
$42,750
TOTAL:
$657,519
Area of focus: Helping people address basic needs
Strategic Partner
Funded Program
Allocation
Community Housing Solutions
Home Repair Program
$54,000
Family Service of Piedmont
Children's Advocacy Center
$30,000
Family Service of Piedmont
Clara House Domestic Violence Shelter
$70,484
Family Service of Piedmont
Victim Advocacy Services
$56,500
Legal Aid of NC
Domestic Unit
$53,675
Salvation Army of Greensboro
Shelter to Success (aka Center of Hope)
$91,813
Senior Resources of Guilford
Integrated Services for Seniors
$52,200
Senior Resources of Guilford
Nutritional Support Services
$146,122
Servant Center
Housing Services
$36,000
Women's Resource Center
Women's Economic Success
$36,725
YWCA
Family Emergency Shelter
$30,000
TOTAL:
$657,519
Area of focus: Helping people achieve education and character success
Strategic Partner
Funded Program
Allocation
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont
Big Brothers, Big Sisters
$146,138
Black Child Development
Extended Learning Opportunity.
$101,322
Communities in Schools of Greater Greensboro
Dropout Prevention
$104,806
Communities in Schools of Greater Greensboro
Success At School Afterschool
$113,768
One Step Further
Guilford Teen Court
$26,944
One Step Further
Junior/Senior Life Skills
$28,175
Operation Xcel
21st Century Learning Center at Jackson
$38,970
Reading Connections
Family Literacy
$46,764
Salvation Army of Greensboro
Boys & Girls Club/Project Learn
$180,322
Senior Resources of Guilford
Foster Grandparents Program
$32,249
YMCA of Greensboro
Camp Weaver
$46,959
YMCA of Greensboro
Hayes Taylor Afterschool Program
$28,175
YMCA of Greensboro
Hayes Taylor Summer Day Camp
$23,382
Alexander Youth Network
Structured Day
$28,175
TOTAL:
$946,150
Area of focus: Helping people lead a healthy lifestyle
Strategic Partner
Funded Program
Allocation
Adult Center for Enrichment
Adult Day & Caregiver Support Services
$103,309
Children's Home Society of NC
Wise Guys Continuum
$85,734
Children's Home Society of NC
Foster Care to Permanency
$66,147
Community Housing Solutions
Aging Gracefully in Place Program
$58,455
Family Service of the Piedmont
Healthy Start
$110,354
Family Service of the Piedmont
Integrated Behavioral Health
$169,052
Family Service of the Piedmont
Primary Healthcare for the Uninsured
$38,970
Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association
Infant Toddler Program
$266,849
Guilford Adult Health
Dental Care Access Program
$23,382
Mental Health Association of Greensboro
Peer Supportive Services
$46,959
One Step Further
Family Factor Program
$26,434
One Step Further
Community Nutrition & Support Program
$28,175
Piedmont Health Services & Sickle Cell Agency
Sickle Cell Services
$54,558
Triad Health Project
HIV Prevention and Care
$116,910
UNCG Center for New North Carolinians
Immigrant Health Access Project (collaborative)
$46,959
Alexander Youth Network
Counseling
$37,567
YWCA
Healthy Moms Health Babies
$42,867
YWCA
Teen Parent Mentor Program
$51,645
TOTAL:
$1,374,326
Area of focus: United Way Initiatives
Strategic Partner
Funded Program
Allocation
Thriving at Three
$112,800
Mentoring Matters
$107,000
The Volunteer Center
$73,340
Guilford Child Development
RCCR&R Paying for Child Care
$315,000
Partners Ending Homelessness
$51,500
United Way of North Carolina
NC 211
$30,000
Integrated Services Delivery
$160,000
Family Success Centers
$515,405
Best Summer Ever Summer Camp
$33,000
TOTAL:
$1,398,045
2020-2021 Allocation Total:
$5,033,558
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.