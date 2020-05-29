Greensboro, NC (May 29, 2020) – United Way of Greater Greensboro creates partnerships that are working together to END local poverty and is pleased to announce 62 local nonprofit programs and initiatives received$5,033,358 in its annual, 2020-2021 strategic partner grant investment.

All investment decisions are led by local volunteers who review grant applications. Thanks to this approach, United Way has created a community-wide network of partners that works together to connect people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and overall wellness.

Annual grant funding is open to all local nonprofits, which allows new and existing partners equal opportunity to apply for funding. Grants are awarded on two-year funding cycles and recipients must meet meaningful, data-driven goals.

“To create the greatest impact, United Way invests in programs, collaborations, and strategies that lift local children, adults and families out of poverty,” said Frank McCain, Vice President of Community Impact and Investments. “Our open, volunteer-led funding process, allows us to invest in programs in ways that are responsive to our community’s evolving needs and align with the goal of ending poverty.”

“Thanks to the tremendous support of the greater Greensboro community, our strategy is helping thousands of local children and families. In collaboration with our partners, we are offering holistic services that are truly working together across the entire community," says Bill Morrisette, United Way of Greater Greensboro Campaign Chair and President CEO, Morrisette.

Thanks to continued community support from local residents, businesses and organizations, United Way is pleased to award grants to the following programs:

 

United Way of Greater Greensboro 2020-2021 Grant Funding

 

Area of focus: Helping people reach financial stability and independence 

Strategic Partner

Funded Program

Allocation

Center for New North Carolinians, UNCG

HIRE (collaborative)

$78,503 

Family Service of the Piedmont

Consumer Credit Counseling Services

$134,476

Guilford Technical Community College

Adult Secondary Education

$50,370 

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro

Homeowner Services

$57,000 

Legal Aid of NC

Senior Law Project

$38,000 

One Step Further

Community Offender Resource Program

$30,000 

Reading Connections

Adult Literacy

$99,670 

Sanctuary House

Employment & Financial Stability

$64,684 

The Arc of Greensboro

Supported Employment

$62,066 

Women's Resource Center

Women to Work

$42,750 

 

TOTAL:

$657,519

 

Area of focus: Helping people address basic needs

Strategic Partner

Funded Program

Allocation

Community Housing Solutions

Home Repair Program

$54,000 

Family Service of Piedmont

Children's Advocacy Center

$30,000 

Family Service of Piedmont

Clara House Domestic Violence Shelter

$70,484 

Family Service of Piedmont

Victim Advocacy Services

$56,500 

Legal Aid of NC

Domestic Unit

$53,675 

Salvation Army of Greensboro

Shelter to Success (aka Center of Hope)

$91,813 

Senior Resources of Guilford

Integrated Services for Seniors

$52,200 

Senior Resources of Guilford

Nutritional Support Services

$146,122 

Servant Center

Housing Services

$36,000 

Women's Resource Center

Women's Economic Success

$36,725 

YWCA

Family Emergency Shelter

$30,000 

 

TOTAL:

$657,519

 

Area of focus: Helping people achieve education and character success

Strategic Partner

Funded Program

Allocation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont

Big Brothers, Big Sisters

$146,138 

Black Child Development

Extended Learning Opportunity.

$101,322 

Communities in Schools of Greater Greensboro

Dropout Prevention

$104,806 

Communities in Schools of Greater Greensboro

Success At School Afterschool

$113,768 

One Step Further 

Guilford Teen Court

$26,944 

One Step Further 

Junior/Senior Life Skills

$28,175 

Operation Xcel

21st Century Learning Center at Jackson

$38,970 

Reading Connections

Family Literacy

$46,764 

Salvation Army of Greensboro

Boys & Girls Club/Project Learn 

$180,322 

Senior Resources of Guilford 

Foster Grandparents Program

$32,249 

YMCA of Greensboro

Camp Weaver

$46,959 

YMCA of Greensboro

Hayes Taylor Afterschool Program

$28,175 

YMCA of Greensboro

Hayes Taylor Summer Day Camp

$23,382 

Alexander Youth Network

Structured Day

$28,175 

 

TOTAL:

$946,150 

 

Area of focus: Helping people lead a healthy lifestyle

Strategic Partner

Funded Program

Allocation

Adult Center for Enrichment

Adult Day & Caregiver Support Services

$103,309 

Children's Home Society of NC

Wise Guys Continuum

$85,734 

Children's Home Society of NC

Foster Care to Permanency

$66,147 

Community Housing Solutions

Aging Gracefully in Place Program

$58,455 

Family Service of the Piedmont

Healthy Start

$110,354 

Family Service of the Piedmont

Integrated Behavioral Health

$169,052 

Family Service of the Piedmont

Primary Healthcare for the Uninsured

$38,970 

Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association

Infant Toddler Program

$266,849 

Guilford Adult Health

Dental Care Access Program

$23,382 

Mental Health Association of Greensboro

Peer Supportive Services

$46,959 

One Step Further

Family Factor Program

$26,434 

One Step Further

Community Nutrition & Support Program

$28,175 

Piedmont Health Services & Sickle Cell Agency

Sickle Cell Services

$54,558 

Triad Health Project

HIV Prevention and Care

$116,910 

UNCG Center for New North Carolinians

Immigrant Health Access Project (collaborative)

$46,959 

Alexander Youth Network

Counseling

$37,567 

YWCA

Healthy Moms Health Babies

$42,867 

YWCA

Teen Parent Mentor Program

$51,645 

 

TOTAL:

$1,374,326

 

Area of focus: United Way Initiatives 

Strategic Partner

Funded Program

Allocation

Thriving at Three

 

$112,800

Mentoring Matters

 

$107,000

The Volunteer Center

 

$73,340

Guilford Child Development

RCCR&R Paying for Child Care

$315,000

Partners Ending Homelessness

 

$51,500

United Way of North Carolina

NC 211

$30,000

Integrated Services Delivery

 

$160,000

Family Success Centers

 

$515,405

Best Summer Ever Summer Camp

 

$33,000

 

TOTAL:

$1,398,045

 

 

 

 

2020-2021 Allocation Total:

$5,033,558

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.