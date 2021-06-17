Greensboro, NC (June 16, 2021) – At its recent annual meeting, United Way of Greater Greensboro donors unanimously voted to accept the following community leaders to serve on its Board of Directors.
- Alana Allen, NC A&T SU and I Am A Queen
- Anthony Boyd, First Bank
- Tracie Catlett, Greensboro Day School
- Tiffany Crenshaw, Intellect Resources
- Tabitha Allen-Draft, Hands That Speak – American Sign Language Services and CODA Connections
- Grant Ozipko, Syngenta Crop Protection
- Denise Patterson, Guilford County Schools
- Jill White, Womble, Bond, Dickenson
The following volunteers have accepted leadership roles:
Board of Directors Chair
- Brian Pierce, Deep River Partners
Board of Directors Vice Chair
- Davida Martin, Community Leader
Board of Directors Treasurer
- Mike Gillis, DMJ & Co.
Board of Directors Secretary/Legal Council
- Adam Tarleton, Brooks Pierce
The following volunteers have also accepted appointments for the 2021-22 annual campaign:
Campaign Chair
- Scott Baker, TowneBank
Tocqueville Society Co-Chairs
- Kathleen Kelly and George Hoyle, Compass Financial Partners, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company
Leadership Co-Chairs:
- Jacalyn and Brantley White, Community Leader and Ardmore Residential (respectively)
- Ashley and Frankie Jones, Perry J. Brown Funeral Home and Lincoln Financial Group (respectively)
Board of Directors members provide direction, support, guidance, and governance to the organization and leverage their expertise to advance the work of United Way. Annual campaign chairs help United Way raise awareness and support throughout the greater Greensboro community.
United Way of Greater Greensboro is pleased to announce the following 2021-22 Board of Directors:
- Darryl Aaron, Providence Baptist Church
- Alana Allen, NCAT & I Am A Queen
- Scott Baker, TowneBank
- Anthony Boyd, First Bank
- Charlie Brinkman, Merrill Lynch
- Claudia Cannady, Community Leader
- Tracie Catlett, Greensboro Day School
- Tiffany Crenshaw, Intellect Resources
- Michele Deuterman, ITG Brands
- Tabitha Allen-Draft, CODA Connections Inc & Hands That Speak- American Sign Language Services
- Manuel Dudley, Guilford Technical Community College
- Mandy Eaton, Cone Health
- Jacquie Gilliam, UNC-Greensboro
- Mike Gillis, DMJ & Co.
- Tom Glaser, Tapestry/Community Leader
- Niketa Greene, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce
- Charise Hart, Ready for School, Ready for Life
- John Houghtby, Ecolab
- Davida Martin, Community Leader
- Phil McCall, Community Leader
- Bryan McNeil, VF Corp
- Heather Milligan, Lincoln Financial Group
- Denise Patterson, Guilford County Schools
- Brian Pierce, Deep River Partners
- Allison Morrisette, Morrisette
- Bill Morrisette, Morrisette
- Nathan Myers, Truist
- Grant Ozipko, Sygenta
- Antonia Monk Richburg, Cone Health Foundation
- Jose Sandoval, American National Bank
- Dan Scutari, WFMY News 2
- Adam Tarleton, Brooks Pierce
- Tricia Teter, Cone Health
- Jane Trevey, Community Leader
- Jamiah Waterman, City of Greensboro
- Jill White, Womble Bond Dickinson
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
