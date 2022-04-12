United Way of Forsyth County to Receive a $450,000 Federal Grant
Grant will support tutoring, address learning loss
Winston-Salem, NC – Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06), a member of the Education and Labor Committee, and Cindy Gordineer, President and CEO of United Way of Forsyth County, announced a $450,000 federal grant for United Way of Forsyth County to support tutoring and enrichment programs that address learning loss. This funding passed into law as part of the 2022 omnibus government funding bill. This grant is one of ten community funding projects that Congresswoman Manning secured, totaling a $16,513,000 investment in North Carolina’s Sixth District.
Specifically, the funding for United Way of Forsyth County will support several sites that provide summer and out-of-school wrap-around services for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The program provides tutoring services and enrichment programs for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade and offers credit recovery, content instruction, and tutoring for high school students.
“I’m proud to secure a $450,000 grant for United Way of Forsyth County to bolster tutoring and learning enrichment programs for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade,” said Congresswoman Manning. “This funding will support students who have experienced learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide them with the tools and resources they need to continue learning and growing.”
“The United Way thanks Representative Manning for her visionary leadership and for her continuing commitment to our community,” United Way of Forsyth County CEO Cindy Gordineer said. “These funds will have a significant impact on local children and families in Forsyth County. United Way is bringing together a collective of strategic community partners—all focused on educational equity—to foster student success. We are appreciative of the opportunity to support more students to recover academically from the effects of the pandemic.”
For more information on community funding projects that Congresswoman Manning secured, visit her website here.
