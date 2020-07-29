(July 29, 2020) At a time when America is confronting historic health, social and economic upheaval, a new television and social media advertising campaign by United Way and Truist Financial Corporation, one of the nation’s largest financial services companies, aims to spark hope and optimism for the future, and the importance of working United to build stronger communities.
The campaign features an original poem, “Live United,” penned by America’s inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, and inspired by United Way and all that can be achieved when we unite for our communities. The video can be seen here.
“Live United”gives voice to the on-going partnership and shared commitment between Truist and United Way to build better lives and communities. Ms. Gorman’s clarion call to “. . .dare to care, to be hope-sided” drives home a powerful and hopeful message about the opportunity ahead to build a better America, where every person is respected, every voice is heard and every community thrives.
Truist’s commitment to partnering with United Way to focus on building stronger communities is underscored by the $7 million grant to the United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative. Truist Cares is a cooperative effort between Truist Financial Corporation, the Truist Foundation, and the Truist Charitable Fund to pledge $50 million of philanthropic support to provide communities, organizations and individuals disaster relief and assistance during the pandemic.
United Way of Forsyth County and BB&T now Truist have a long history of partnership to support programs and activities that help build a stronger, more resilient Forsyth County.
“Live United”launched nationally earlier this month and is airing in 13 markets across Truist’s corporate footprint (Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC, Tampa, Miami, Baltimore, Nashville, Dallas, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Norfolk, Raleigh, Richmond) through mid-August.
UWFC President and CEO, Cindy Gordineer notes, “BB&T, now Truist, has long been a supporter of the United Way and the work we do. They have supported our community with their generosity of time, investment and volunteerism. Their investment in the Dare to Care campaign is especially appreciated as we are facing an extremely challenging time in our nation and local community. It illustrates that hope is not canceled.”
###
About United Way
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit www.UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
About Truist Cares
Truist Cares is a cooperative effort between Truist Financial Corporation, Truist Foundation, Inc., and Truist Charitable Fund to provide communities, organizations and individuals disaster relief and assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.