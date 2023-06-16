United Way Announces New Board Members, Strategic Partnerships
At its recent Annual Meeting, United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) appointed 15 board members, including officers. UWGG is also pleased to announce nearly $6 million in investments supporting 56 Strategic Partnerships, Initiatives, including two Family Success Centers and the Guilford Success Network Pilot.
Board Member Highlights
During the meeting, 15 board members were appointed to serve new and/or renewed terms, bringing the organization’s total board membership to 34 diverse community representatives. For a complete listing of members, visit: New/renewed board members include:
- Renee Hutlin, Chief Commercial Impact Officer, Center for Creative Leadership
- Wanda Lea, Greensboro Supply Network Operations Director, Proctor & Gamble
- Justin Outling, Partner and Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Brooks Pierce
- Wai-Fung Thompson, People Officer, ITG Brands
- Debra Bingham, Assistant Professor of Business Law, Elon University
- Steve Swetoha, President, Greensboro Swarm
- Scott Baker, President, TowneBank Triad
- Claudia Cannady, Summit Rotarian, Retired Rotary International Volunteer
- Tracie Catlett, Head of School, Greensboro Day School
- Tom Glaser, Retired Chief Operations Officer, Tapestry, Inc.
- Niketa Green, Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Cone Health
- Jose Sandoval, Vice President/Financial Sales Manager, First Citizens Bank
- Jamiah Waterman, Director of Human Resources, City of Greensboro
- Jill White, Senior Council, Womble Bond Dickenson
- Michele Deuterman, Senior Vice President of People and Culture, ITG Brands
Board officers were also announced and include:
- Michele Deuterman, Senior Vice President of People and Culture, ITG Brands, Chair
- Scott Baker, President at TowneBank, Vice Chair
- Bryan Starrett, Partner at Brooks Pierce, Secretary & Legal Counsel
- Jose Sandoval, Vice President/Financial Sales Manager, First Citizens Bank, Treasurer
- Steve Swetoha, President of Greensboro Swarm, Campaign Chair
What Does United Way of Greater Greensboro Do?
- United Way creates, connects, and leads community partnerships that equip and empower people to leave poverty.
- Our strategy builds pathways out of poverty by:
- Helping youth transition from cradle-to-career
- Helping adults land jobs and increase income
- Providing access to basic needs and healthcare
- Our nationally recognized Family Success Centers and innovative Guilford Success Network bundle services and eliminate barriers.
United Way’s Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives
- Every year, local nonprofits apply to join our holistic strategy. And every year, our local volunteers select the best of the best partners to receive grant funding.
- We issue “Poverty Relieving” and “Poverty Ending” Grants.
- Poverty Relieving Grants are open to programs or collaboratives providing services that help people find and stay on pathways out of poverty through cradle-to-career supports and services for basic needs, access to healthcare, and financial stability.
- Poverty Ending Grants are open to programs or collaboratives providing services that offer clear ways for people to leave poverty by increasing and maintaining their annual household income above the federal poverty threshold.
- We require these strategic partners to track and produce outcomes that help people on their journeys out of poverty.
- Additionally, we lead and fund successful community-wide Initiatives including:
- Thriving at 3 – focuses on preparing kids to be successful when they enter school
- Raising a Reader – focuses on helping youth develop reading skills, while incorporating parents and care givers as supporters
- Mentoring Matters – focuses on pairing a caring adult with a youth to provide coaching and support
- African American Male Initiative – focuses on creating mentor/mentee relationships for local African American and Hispanic/Latino youth. This program serves and follows youth at Wiley Elementary, Jackson Middle, and Smith High Schools.
Strategic Partnership Highlights
Strategic Partner investments are led by volunteers who select partners and programs that equip and empower people to leave poverty. This year’s investments can be found on UWGG’s website at www.UnitedWayGSO/Investments and include six new program investments, and a total of four new Strategic Partners.
New Programs Receiving Poverty Relieving Grants
- Disability Assistance Program, offered by The Servant Center
- School Food Program, offered by BackPack Beginnings (lead) and A Simple Gesture
- Operation Xcel at Swann Middle School, offered by Operation Xcel
- Pathways to Homeownership, offered by Housing Consultants Group (lead) and Greensboro Urban Ministry
New Programs Receiving Poverty Ending Grants
- Careers on the Outside, offered by Goodwill Industries on Central NC
- Ending Poverty Through Workforce Development and Educational Opportunities, offered by Tiny House Community Development
New Strategic Partners
- BackPack Beginnings
- Goodwill Industries
- Housing Consultants Group
- Tiny House Community Development
END LOCAL POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro creates, connects, and leads community partnerships that equip and empower people to leave poverty. Nearly 52,000 children, adults, and families are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. Our strategy builds pathways out of poverty by: Helping youth transition from cradle to career, Helping adults land jobs and increase income, Providing access to basic needs and healthcare, and Bundling services that eliminate barriers at our nationally recognized Family Success Centers and innovative Guilford Success Network. With the community’s support, we will achieve our BOLD GOAL: As a community united in equity and lasting solutions, 3,000 households will leave generational poverty by 2030. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $30,000 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $66,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org
