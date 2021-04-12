Current United Way of Greater Greensboro Chief Financial Officer, Brian Graham will Lead Organizational Operations Until a New CEO is Hired
GREENSBORO, NC (April 9, 2021) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) announced today that its current Chief Financial Officer, Brian Graham will assume the organization's interim leadership role of Chief Operating Officer, until a new President and CEO is hired to replace Michelle Gethers-Clark who is leaving, effective April 16, to become the Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility for Visa, Inc.
Additionally, the organization announced Charles Aris Executive Search has been selected to lead a national search for a new UWGG President and CEO. After reviewing four proposals, the executive search firm was chosen by UWGG’s Selection Committee led by chair, Michele Deuterman. Charles Aris will launch the search during the month of April.
As Interim Chief Operating Officer, Graham will report to Gethers-Clark until her last day and transition to reporting to Kim Gatling, UWGG Board Chair, until a new President and CEO is hired.
“I am humbled and honored to lead United Way of Greater Greensboro during this critical transition. Thanks to our board, extraordinary team, and committed volunteers, we will not pause in partnering with nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers on behalf of children and families on their journeys out of poverty. The future of United Way is bright, and while we pave the way for new leadership, we will forever be grateful to Michelle Gethers-Clark for her lasting impact on our community,” says Graham.
Since 2019, Graham has strategically managed UWGG’s Financial, Human Resources, Information and Technology, and Facility and Administration operations. In addition, Graham serves as the executive staff lead on UWGG's Finance, Human Resources, and Strategic Planning Committees.
Graham will serve as the voice of the organization with the Board of Directors, staff, community members, and key volunteers and will ultimately support the transition of the new UWGG President and CEO.
Immediately prior to joining UWGG, Graham served as Controller for the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, where he was responsible for organization’s financial operations of over $1.1 billion. At the foundation, he also co-led cross-functional Resource Deployment functions overseeing all grant-making, policy and civic awareness, donor collaboration, human resources, and volunteer/board engagement. Graham’s impressive career includes extensive financial oversight and management within education and faith-based institutions and working as a Senior Auditor for Ernst & Young, where one of his primary clients was The Coca-Cola Company.
Graham’s educational background includes graduating Summa cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from NC A&T State University and graduating with a Master of Accountancy from the University of Virginia.
Gatling says, “In accordance with United Way’s succession plan, Brian was identified as someone with strong financial acumen and leadership skills, and who has the combination of academic and large nonprofit experience, having come from the Community Foundation of Atlanta. He has also been intimately involved with the current strategic planning process. The board has complete confidence in Brian's abilities to maintain organizational operations and provide a seamless transition for future leadership.”
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a movement to END poverty. We create strategic partnerships and initiatives that are coordinated and work with children, adults, and families across the entire community. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In the City of Greensboro, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With community support, we’re connecting people to opportunities like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $25,750 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 99 years and counting.
About Charles Aris Inc.: Charles Aris Executive Search quickly identifies and delivers world-class leaders who are qualified, available and interested in enhancing a client’s organization. The firm is recognized as the United States affiliate for global executive search alliance InterSearch. For 52 years, clients ranging from Fortune 500 firms to emerging innovators have relied on Charles Aris to place A-level talent in high-demand roles. The firm’s expertise, execution, focus on cultural fit and pinpoint deliverables connect leaders with opportunities worldwide in a variety of industries and functions.
