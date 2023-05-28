United Airlines to start non-stop service to Denver from PTI
Piedmont Triad – United Airlines today announced it will begin daily non-stop service from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to Denver, Colorado beginning September 29, 2023.
United will be the only carrier to fly nonstop to Denver from Piedmont Triat International Airport and will operate on an Embraer 175 aircraft.
“With the launch of the United Denver nonstop service, United Airlines is providing not only nonstop service to a new destination but also an important new gateway to other points in the west, and international flights to Asia”, said Kevin Baker, Executive Director, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.
PTI Board Chairman Paul Mengert added, 'We are excited to announce the addition of nonstop service from PTI to Denver, which will connect our community to over 150 destinations this summer.’ As Chairman of the Airport Authority, I am frequently asked when we will get more flights, and I am pleased to say that this new United Airlines service is a great step in the right direction. I encourage the community to support this new United Airlines service and help us continue to grow our offerings at PTI."
The addition is a result of United’s ambitious United Next plan and part of a larger United announcement of 35 new flights, a dozen new gates and three new clubs in Denver.
“Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and as the Mile High City’s most flown airline, it’s essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “Our expansion in Denver will further enable us to connect our customers to destinations across the globe and revitalize our presence at the airport with modern, customer friendly offerings.”
Flights will operate daily and follow the initial schedule below but may fluctuate month to month:
DEN to PTI: Departs DEN at 5:30 p.m. and arrives at PTI at 10:47 p.m.
PTI to DEN Departs PTI at 8:30 a.m. and arrives at DEN at 10:26 a.m.
Tickets are available for purchase now at https://www.united.com/en/us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.